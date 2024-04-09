×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with: 'You lose out on friendships'

Dinesh Karthik revealed that he had to engage in some challenging discussions with his former teammate, souring his relationship.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR | Image:BCCI
Dinesh Karthik, the former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and current wicketkeeper-batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, revealed that he had to engage in some challenging discussions with his then-KKR teammate Kuldeep Yadav during a period when the spinner was struggling with form in the IPL. Karthik expressed concerns that these conversations might have strained his relationship with the left-arm wrist spinner.

Dinesh Karthik on his relationship with Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik | Credit: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav made his IPL debut under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir in 2016. He was re-acquired by KKR during the mega auctions in 2018, a season that saw both Kuldeep and Dinesh Karthik joining the team, with Karthik being appointed as the captain. During that successful season, Kuldeep performed exceptionally well, taking 17 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 8.14.

However, Kuldeep Yadav's form saw a decline in the subsequent seasons. He managed to play only 14 matches across two seasons for KKR, securing just 5 wickets. Concurrently, he also lost his spot in the Indian national team. While Dinesh Karthik did not specify the exact timing of the tough conversations with Kuldeep, it is presumed to have taken place between IPL 2019 and 2020.

"Leading a franchise is altogether a different job. There are many other cultures, and you will find it challenging to deal with other individuals. You can be very honest with them. As a leader, you will lose out on certain friendships," Dinesh Karthik told R Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"During my time as KKR captain, Kuldeep (Yadav) was not doing as well as he is right now. There were tough conversations with him, and I don't think he would have appreciated me at that stage. I had to be tough with him," Karthik added.

Kuldeep Yadav has since come a long way, claiming his spot back in the Indian team as well as in franchise cricket. He currently plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, who had acquired them ahead of IPL 2022.
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

