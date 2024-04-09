Advertisement

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently expressed his bewilderment over the consistent exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from India's World Cup squads, calling him the "best bowler of this format." Sehwag made these remarks while appearing on Cricbuzz during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Virender Sehwag on Yuzvendra Chahal

Ashwin and Chahal | Credit: AP

Virender Sehwag's sentiments resonate with many fans and experts who have been puzzled by Yuzvendra Chahal's intermittent presence in the national team, especially when major tournaments like the World Cup are on the horizon. Mohammed Shami, who was also part of the conversation on Cricbuzz, seemed to share Sehwag's sentiments, laughing and suggesting that he might have some "inside information" regarding Chahal's omissions.

“He (Yuzvendra Chahal) is the best bowler of this format. I don't understand how he misses the World Cup everytime. Mohammed Shami is laughing. he definitely knows some inside information. He iss such a strong bowler but as soon as the World Cup approaches, he gets dropped. When the World Cup is over, he gets called back. I hope he gets to play in the World Cup this time. But no doubt he and Ashwin were the ones who brought RR back into the game,” Sehwag said.

Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his crafty leg-spin and impressive performances in the T20 format, has often found himself on the sidelines as the World Cup approaches, only to be recalled once the tournament concludes. This pattern has left many scratching their heads, questioning the rationale behind overlooking such a talented and impactful bowler for crucial international tournaments.

Virender Sehwag further highlighted Chahal's prowess by acknowledging his pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals' recent match against RCB. Alongside R Ashwin, Chahal played a crucial part in turning the game in RR's favor, showcasing his match-winning capabilities and reinforcing Sehwag's belief in his exceptional talent.

