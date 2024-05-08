Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals have a reason to remain jubilant as they are still in the playoff race after defeating one of the table toppers, Rajasthan Royals. In a match that also involved some controversy, the Capitals were able to take the win away from the visitors. Delhi was electric after they posted a 200+ target on the board, which is something that Rajasthan can easily chase up. However, the Delhi Capitals owner, Parth Jindal, has come under the radar after he was seen aggressively yelling after the controversial dismissal of RR skipper Sanju Samson. The Fans were left displeased with his attitude, and calls were made to seek action against him over social media.

Parth Jindal's aggressive celebration after Sanju Samson's wicket leaves fans displeased

Sanju Samson was on a rampage as the Rajasthan Royals were chasing down a 222-run target set by the Delhi Capitals. However, the Capitals thwarted his path towards a century after Shai Hope made the dismissal after catching the ball with his foot extremely close to the boundary line. Unfortunately, the third umpire ruled him out, and Samson lost his cool as he walked back. DC owner Parth Jindal, who was in attendance at the stands of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, was seen yelling 'It's out, it's out, it's out' aggressively after the RR Stumper lost his wicket. The fans were unhappy to see the owner's childlike behavior, and they even made the call to ban him from the matches.

As much as I love and enjoy owners being passionate about their teams’ victories, this was absolutely disgraceful from Parth Jindal. And not the first time in IPL. https://t.co/rFJ4hGF6XD#DCvsRR — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa)

Behaviour of @DelhiCapitals co-owner Parth Jindal in yesterday’s match was so similar to that of ordinary chapri in Delhi. Shameless #SanjuSamson #RRvDC #IPL #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/Mk5LFvIAKp — P 🌹 (@kampfer_speaks)

Parth jindal is clear example of



"You may be rich, but you can't buy class with that"#RRvsDC#DCvsRRhttps://t.co/qCps9wL65R…#DCvsRR#SanjuSamson #ParthJindal pic.twitter.com/Nht1cNAasX — Rupesh Choudhary (@RupeshC51922982)

Adoration for Sanju and disdain for Parth Jindal@IPL @DelhiCapitals @rajasthanroyals — BugsD (@DasBagoo)

Speaking of the match, the Capitals powered through a 20-over win over the Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and have still kept their playoff hopes alive. Abhishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk's power-packed display kept Delhi in the driver's seat. Samson was a delight for RR but the Capitals thwarted them from going back onto the number one slot in the points table.