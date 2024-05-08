IPL 2024: Massive controversy strikes DC vs RR game after Sanju Samson given out by TV umpire

Advertisement

In a thrilling showdown against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sanju Samson's electrifying innings during Rajasthan Royals' pursuit of 222 runs ended amidst controversy. Despite his aggressive half-century, marking his fifth of the season, Samson's departure in the 16th over on 86 off 46 balls sparked debate.

Facing Mukesh Kumar's delivery, Sanju Samson sent the ball soaring towards the deep where Shai Hope managed to take a challenging catch near the long-on boundary. As Hope grasped the ball, the suspense escalated since he was very close to the boundary cushion. With the on-field umpires seeking assistance from the TV umpire, the decision was referred upstairs.

Though Shai Hope's proximity to the cushion raised eyebrows from certain angles, TV umpire Michael Gough swiftly ruled Sanju Samson out. Despite the Rajasthan captain's vigorous protest and signaling for a DRS review, the decision stood, leading to his eventual dismissal. RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara was also seen protesting the decision from the dugout.

Game of margins! 😮



A splendid catch that raises the 𝙃𝙊𝙋𝙀 for the Delhi Capitals 🙌



Sanju Samson departs after an excellent 86(46) 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/rhLhfBmyEZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was part of the Star Sports commentary panel, said it looked like Shai Hope touched the cushion while taking the catch and called Sanju Samson's dismissal a mistake by the TV umpire.

DC vs RR

Delhi Capitals earned a hard-fought 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals to technically stay alive in the IPL play-offs race as home spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav played a key role in the team's victory in the must-win contest here Tuesday.

After Tuesday's win, Delhi Capitals moved to fifth place with 12 points -- the same as three other teams -- but even if they win their remaining two contests, it will be difficult for them to make the knockout stage as the teams placed above them have better chances of logging 18 points. DC can have a maximum of 16 points.

(With PTI inputs)

