Rohit Sharma has been a superstar for the Indian Cricket Team and the Mumbai Indians, and he has remained a centre of attraction throughout the IPL 2024 season. After he was sensationally taken down from MI captaincy, which was handed to Hardik Pandya, an immense amount of support poured in for the cricketer. Rohit was engaged in another scandalous moment when a deleted video featuring him talking to one of the coaching staff of the Kolkata Knight Riders went super viral over social media. After the incident, Rohit became more cautious as he was seen appealing to stop audio recording before the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma pleads cameraman to mute audio after deleted KKR clip saga

A few days after the deleted video incident, Rohit Sharma was in action against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The former MI skipper was seen interacting with team pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and other team members on the sidelines before the MI vs LSG clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. When the cameras panned towards them, he promptly asked the cameraperson to mute the audio as he landed in trouble the last time.

Ro - "bhai audio band karo haa...

Ek audio ne mera waat laga diya hai" 😭 pic.twitter.com/FCde6F8oXL — Isha (@isha45___)

With folded hands, Rohit Sharma humbly requested to mute the audio from the clip, which was aired on the Star Sports broadcast. “Bhai, audio band karo haan. Kasam se, ek audio ne mera waat laga diya," [Please stop the audio recording. One audio has already landed me in a lot of trouble] he said.

Rohit was super careful as the last time while speaking to Abhishek Nayar, he was seen speaking to KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, and his remarks supposedly linked the changing situation at the Mumbai Indians camp.“Ek ek cheez change ho raha hai... Jo bhi hai woh mera ghar hai bhai, woh temple jo hai na maine banwaya hai," Rohit said as per the deleted clip which was posted on KKR's social media page.

Speaking of the match, Rohit Sharma put up his best effort in what could be his last dance at MI ahead of the rumoured mega auction. He put up a 38-ball 68, while other Mumbai betters failed to maintain the momentum. LSG secured a much-needed win to cap off their season on a high note, but it did no good to their playoff aspirations as they were knocked out of the race as well. With both teams' campaigns ending, all eyes will be locked on the RCB vs CSk clash, as it will decide who will be the final team to advance to the playoffs.

