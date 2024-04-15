Advertisement

In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, every run counts and can significantly impact the game's outcome. Players spare no effort, striving to save each and every run on the field.

While such dedication often leads to breathtaking moments, it can also result in some rather amusing incidents. India's cricketing sensation, Rohit Sharma, found himself in one such comical situation during a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

Rohit Sharma loses his trousers in an embarrassing moment

The former Mumbai Indians captain encountered a wardrobe malfunction while fielding in the deep. The incident unfolded during the 12th over, with Rohit Sharma positioned at deep mid-wicket as Akash Madhwal bowled to CSK's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad struck the ball towards deep mid-wicket, prompting Rohit to sprint to his right in an attempt to make a catch.

Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant effort, the ball eluded his grasp. In the process of diving for the catch, Rohit's trousers slipped off, leaving him momentarily exposed on the field. Undeterred, Rohit quickly rose to his feet with a grin, tossed the ball back to the infield, and discreetly adjusted his attire.

Rohit Sharma joins a list of cricketers who have faced similar wardrobe malfunctions during high-profile matches. Such incidents are not uncommon in international cricket.

Shifting focus back to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field. At the time of this report, Chennai Super Kings posted 206 for 4 in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube scored the bulk of those runs for CSK, while MS Dhoni provided the finishing touch with three consecutive sixes in the final over.