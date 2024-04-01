'I’ve never seen a home captain getting booed': Eoin Morgan astonished by Hardik Pandya's treatment

Advertisement

Former England captain Eoin Morgan expressed surprise at the level of booing Mumbai Indians' newly appointed captain, Hardik Pandya, received at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1. Morgan commented that he had never seen a home team captain face such hostility from the crowd.

MI crowd boos Hardik Pandya

During the toss at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Hardik Pandya was subjected to boos from the spectators, to the extent that commentator Sanjay Manjrekar felt compelled to urge the fans to show restraint.

Speaking on the pre-match show on StarSports, Eoin Morgan remarked, “I’ve never seen a home captain getting booed like that.”

This isn't the first instance of Hardik Pandya facing backlash from the crowd; he was previously booed at his former home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while playing against his former team, the Gujarat Titans. He also encountered trolling from fans during a match in Hyderabad.

The negative sentiment towards Hardik Pandya intensified after he was appointed captain of Mumbai Indians, succeeding the immensely successful five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, leading to increased criticism, disdain, and skepticism among fans. MI bought Hardik from Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 auction in December and made him the captain a couple of days later.

