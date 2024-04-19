Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians secured a thrilling victory over the Punjab Kings, defending their total of 192/7 with tenacity. Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 78 off 53 balls set the tone for the Indians' innings, supported by a quickfire 34 not out from Tilak Varma. In response, the Kings fell just short despite Ashutosh Sharma's valiant 61 off 28 balls. Jasprit Bumrah was declared Player of the Match for his exceptional spell of 3/21. MI's disciplined bowling ultimately proved decisive, as they emerged victorious by 9 runs in a high-octane encounter at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: KL Rahul reminisces upon his debut in the IPL with RCB

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra made a huge statement on Arshdeep Singh after MI vs PBKS

Arshdeep Singh's performance in the Punjab Kings' most recent IPL 2024 encounter against the Mumbai Indians has raised worries from Aakash Chopra, who believes the Indian squad should be concerned ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Arshdeep failed to create an impression in the game, going without a wicket and giving up 35 runs in his three overs as the Mumbai Indians set a difficult goal of 193 runs for the Punjab Kings on Thursday, April 18. The Punjab Kings' batting lineup gave it their best, but they were bowled out for 183 runs, falling short by nine runs.

Chopra examined Arshdeep's lack of rhythm and pace in his analysis of the match in a video he posted on his YouTube channel, pointing out possible areas of concern for the Indian side as they get ready for the T20 World Cup. Akash Chopra said:

Advertisement

"Harshal Patel picked up three wickets because he likes such pitches where the ball grips the surface when you roll your fingers over it. I am slightly disappointed with Arshdeep. It seemed like he wasn't bowling that fast. The rhythm and sharpness were not seen," he said

"It is a worry. Whatever happens to Punjab, so be it, we are worried about India. He is our second bowler for the T20 World Cup. (Jasprit) Bumrah from one end and Arsh has to bowl from the other end. So if Arsh has to do that, his rhythm is very critical for me and he didn't look in that rhythm,"

Stump breaker,

Game changer!



Remember to switch to Stump Cam when Arshdeep Akram bowls 😄#MIvPBKS #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #TATAIPL | @arshdeepsinghh pic.twitter.com/ZnpuNzeF7x — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Also Read: Ashutosh Sharma smashes a stunning 6 on Jasprit Bumrah- WATCH

Advertisement

For PBKS in the IPL 2024, Arshdeep Singh has been effective with the ball, taking nine wickets in seven games. His economy rate, which averages 9.53 runs per over, has raised some concerns, though.