Updated April 12th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

'Always feel like we..': Faf du Plessis publicly BLASTS RCB's toothless bowling line-up in IPL 2024

Faf du Plessis is unapologetic over the RCB's bowling line-up and has threw them under the bus after the team's latest loss to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Faf du plessis
Faf du plessis | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Another day, another loss for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the Faf du Plessis-led side lost to the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians. It was a vital win for MI as they had been struggling since the beginning of the season. Bengaluru was left in shambles as MI chased down a massive target given by the visiting team on the scoreboard. Yesterday's loss will mark the team's 4th consecutive loss in the series, and it looks like the team is slipping away from playoff contention. Skipper Faf du Plessis was upset after the loss and opened up about what was wrong with the team.  

Also Read: 'Never thought we would...': Virat Kohli reveals REAL TRUTH about his relationship with Rohit Sharma

Skipper Faf du Plessis BLASTS RCB bowling line-up, says batters need to compensate for the deficit 

Faf du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, believes his team lacks in terms of bowling potency and that the hitters will need a way of making up for that deficit as they move ahead in the IPL 2024 season.

"I feel like from a batting perspective, we have to push for that 200. We don't have as many weapons in our bowling. So it comes down to the batting. 

"From a bowling perspective, we have lacked penetration. We have to get them two or three down in the powerplay. Always feels like we are on the back foot after the first four overs," Faf Du Plessis said after MI's seven-wicket win.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis in action for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians At the Wankhede Stadium | Image: BCCI
 

"Very tough pill to swallow. It was very wet out there, it will be nice to win a toss somehow. Credit to MI how they came out and made our bowlers make a lot of mistakes. Anyone that came in and found the middle of the bat," he added.

Also Read: Brilliant Jasprit Bumrah rips apart RCB with a 5-wicket haul, elated Rohit Sharma lifts MI bowler

Additionally, at the post-match press conference, Du Plessis believes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fell south of a victorious score because dew played a significant role in the second innings.

"We spoke about it (dew). We knew the dew would play a big part. We needed 215-220. 190 wasn't enough. It is a big thing at some venues. When the dew settled in, it was very tough. We changed the ball many times. It is the only sport where the changes in conditions make a difference," he added.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 06:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

