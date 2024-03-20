Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is all set to begin, with just a couple of days left for the cash-rich league to commence. the thrill for the 2024 season is incredible. With just two days away from the start of the season, teams have begun their training in their respective dens. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is also making his way to Ekana, but he stopped by Ujjain to seek the blessings of the almighty Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga before the start of the cash-rich league.

Also Read: CSK coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway substitutes who could move up as opening batter

Advertisement

KL Rahul and his parents visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of IPL 2024

Before the commencement of the Indian Premier League 2024, LSG skipper KL Rahul paid a visit to the Mahakaleswar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The wicketkeeper-batter offered his prayers with folded hands. The stumper's parents were also seen with him as they visited the auspicious place. Rahul is coming off an injury and is yet to make an impactful performance in 2024. IPL will be the place where he aims to put up an impactful display and make his case for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Cricketer KL Rahul offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/5dvZybtgAu — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

KL Rahul last competed in the India vs England Test series but was ruled out of the Final Test in Dharamshala. The stumper sustained a quadriceps injury and was flown to London for medical assistance. Even though Rahul is cleared by the NCA, he will not jump into wicketkeeping duties right away.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘I'm always gonna be here’: Virat Kohli vows exclusive loyalty to RCB in IPL

Interestingly, KL Rahul took the Virat Kohli approach. A few seasons back when Kohli was struggling with his form, he and his wife visited the Mahakeshwar Jyotirlinga to seek the blessings of the almighty. Virat went on to put up a stellar display, which could have prompted Rahul to visit the temple before the commencement of the IPL 2024 season with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Advertisement

LSG squad for IPL 2024

KL Rahul (c/wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Ashton Turner, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, David Willey, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Shivam Mavi, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth.