The Delhi Capitals have still kept their chances in the playoff race after defeating one of the table toppers, the Rajasthan Royals. In a controversial contest, the Capitals were able to defeat the visitors. Delhi was ecstatic after posting a 200+ target on the board, which Rajasthan could have easily met. However, the contentious ejection of Sanju Samson altered the scene, and DC used the momentum to lead the charge to a hard-fought victory. The contentious dismissal drew a lot of attention, and amid the discussion, an Indian Cricket Team icon offered his statement on the situation and also made use of a suitable metaphor.

Team India legend offers his take on the controversial Sanju Samson dismissal

Sanju Samson was on a rampage as the Rajasthan Royals were chasing down a 222-run target set by the Delhi Capitals. However, the Capitals thwarted his path towards a century after Shai Hope made the dismissal after catching the ball with his foot extremely close to the boundary line. Unfortunately, the third umpire ruled him out, and Samson lost his cool and had to walk back at a crucial juncture. Indian Cricket legend Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was on commentary duties for the IPL match-up, offered his perspective on the situation. He made use of a distinct metaphor and argued that Shai Hope's foot touched the boundary rope cushions twice, but also said that no one is at fault for the blunder.

“The decision that changed the game was Sanju Samson's dismissal. There could be differences of opinion, but if you look at the side-on angle, it touches the boundary twice. It was pretty clear. Either you don't use technology, or if you're using it and the technology is making a mistake, it's like there's a fly in milk, and someone asks you to drink it.

“It touched the boundary line twice. And after this, if someone says that it's out... see, I'm a neutral person, so I've seen it, it's not out. That's why I also kept saying it about Kohli. Whatever may be the rule, you can see it from the naked eye. Some evidence is very strong not to believe. It's like finding a trout in a glass of milk. The umpire didn't do it on purpose, no one is at fault. It's part of the game. That changed the game,” Sidhu said during his appearance at Star Sports.

Speaking about the contest, the Capitals defeated the Royals in 20 overs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, keeping their postseason chances alive. Delhi maintained its lead because of Abhishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk's powerful performances. Samson was a delight for RR, but the Capitals prevented them from regaining the top spot in the points chart.