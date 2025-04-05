'You’d Expect MSD To Step In': Former CSK Star Drops Major Hint On MS Dhoni Leading Chennai Against DC In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 5th, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before the game, there have been reports that stated that star CSK wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is likely to lead the Chennai-based franchise in their upcoming clash as Ruturaj Gaikwad is doubtful to start against the Capitals.

According to ESPNcricinfo, CSK skipper Gaikwad suffered an injury on his unprotected elbow during their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, CSK's batting coach Mike Hussey said that they hoped that Gaikwad would be fine for the match against DC.

“Yeah, we're hoping he [Gaikwad] is going to try and have a bat today for training. And, yeah, it [elbow] is still a little bit sore, but it's improving every day. So, we're very hopeful that he'll be fine for tomorrow,” Hussey said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

‘It Would Be A Very Seamless Transition For MS Dhoni’: Shane Watson

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Australia and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson said that if Gaikwad fails to take part in their upcoming match, then one would expect Dhoni to step in. The former cricketer added that Dhoni is already guiding the CSK skipper with fielding. Watson further added that there will be a very seamless transition if Dhoni comes in to lead CSK.

"If Ruturaj doesn’t play, you’d expect MSD to step in. He’s already leading on the field, guiding Ruturaj whenever he can. So, if needed, it would be a very seamless transition for him to take over as captain,” Watson said on JioHotstar.

CSK Holds Eighth Place On IPL 2025 Standings