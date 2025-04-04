'If This Knock Is Anything...': Former KKR Star Feels Venkatesh Iyer’s Inning Against SRH Will Boost Knights' Batting Line-Up

Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a dominating 80-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3rd.

Venkatesh Iyer played a stupendous 60-run knock from 29 balls at a strike rate of 206.90. He slammed 7 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease against the Hyderabad-based franchise.

'We've Seen Big-Money Players Struggle': Morgan

While speaking on JioHotstar, former KKR star Eoin Morgan heaped praise on Iyer and said that if he manages to maintain his form, then it could kickstart the all-rounder’s 2025. He added that the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament has seen “big-money” players struggle under the weight of expectations.

"We've seen big-money players struggle under the weight of expectations, but if this knock is anything to go by, it could kickstart Venkatesh Iyer’s 2025 season and boost KKR’s batting lineup," Morgan said on JioHotstar.

Venkatesh Iyer Is KKR's Most Expensive Player

Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Venkatesh Iyer was not retained by the Kolkata-based franchise. However, at the mega-auction, KKR acquired the all-rounder for a shopping amount of Rs 23.75 crore. It made him KKR's most expensive player. Iyer also became the third costliest buy in the IPL's history.

Following the 80-run win over SRH, KKR have secured the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of +0.070. The Knight s have started their voyage in the 2025 edition with a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In their second match, KKR clinched a triumph over the Rajasthan Royals. However, the Knights struggled against the Mumbai Indians and conceded an eight-wicket loss. The victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 3rd, will boost KKR's confidence in the tournament.