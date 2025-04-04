IPL 2025: Jazzy B's Dil Luteya Makes It Into KKR Dressing Room As Harshit, Angkrish, Rinku Celebrate Dominating Win Over SRH

Indian Premier League: Following Kolkata Knight Riders' commanding 80-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 3rd, the Knights celebrated the much-needed win in style by grooving to the popular Punjabi song, Jazzy B's 'Dil Luteya'.

Vaibhav Arora was named the 'Player of the Match' after his magnificent three-wicket haul in his four-over spell, which helped the Knights to restrict the Sunrisers to 120 in the second inning.

KKR Players Groove To Jazzy B's 'Dil Luteya'

In a video shared on KKR's official social media handle, it can be seen the Kolkata-based franchise's mentor, Dwayne Bravo, and head coach, Chandrakant Pandit grooving to the popular Punjabi song. Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and others also enjoyed the vibes in the KKR dressing room.

"Perfect vibes to start your day," KKR wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

It was a much needed win for the Knight Riders as it will help them to build confidence after two defeats in the first three matches of the IPL 2025.

Summarizing KKR's Win Over SRH

SRH won the toss and opted to bowl. But Pat Cummins' decision did not come in the visitors' side at the end.

Venkatesh Iyer (60), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50), and Rinku Singh (32*) played a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled KKR to 200/6 even after losing quick wickets.

Zeeshan Ansari led the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, he picked up one wicket and gave 25 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, Heinrich Klaasen (33) was the top run-getter for the Hyderabad-based franchise. The rest of the batters failed to shine in front of the KKR bowling attack.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy led the KKR bowling attack with their three-wicket hauls. Andre Russell also bagged two wickets in his 1.4-over spell. KKR bundled SRH to 120 and sealed a commanding triumph at Eden Gardens.

Following the win over SRH, the Knight Riders holds fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of +0.070. After playing four matches, the Knights have won two matches conceded two defeats.