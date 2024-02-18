Advertisement

Indian Cricket icon Gautam Gambhir has gone through many challenges in his illustrious cricketing career. The star batter has had a pivotal role in the Indian Cricket, and his participation with the Kolkata Knight Riders was immaculate. He led the franchise to title wins and uplifted the franchise's credibility. Gambhir was a menace himself, and his batting style was unstoppable. But there was a person who also gave GG a tough time while on the field when he used to compete in the IPL. The former KKR skipper revealed the cricketer who stole his goodnight sleep during IPL seasons.



Gautam Gambhir reveals how an Indian batter made him restless in IPL

Gautam Gambhir has revealed that the Indian Cricket Team captain, Rohit Sharma, caused troubles in his sleep as he worried him throughout his active days in the IPL. He snubbed Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, who had been one of the most lethal strikers at that time.



“The only player who's given me sleepless nights. Not Chris Gayle, not AB de Villiers, only Rohit Sharma has given me sleepless nights in the IPL. With Rohit, I knew that I had to have Plan A, Plan B, and probably Plan C as well because if Rohit is in, I don't think anyone can control him,” Gautam Gambhir said in an appearance on Star Sports.

“The only batsman I have feared in IPL is Rohit Sharma. I have never planned for any other batter except for Rohit Sharma. There have been times when I've seen the visuals, where I said fair enough, plan A is fine. But with Rohit Sharma, probably one night before, I used to think if this doesn't work, I have to get this. If this doesn't work, I have to get the other plan. If Sunil bowls his four overs, who is going to bowl the next 16? And if I finish off Sunil early and if Rohit is there, he can hit 30 off one over as well. Rohit is the only batter I was scared of as an IPL captain,” he added.

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to a record-setting five title wins in the IPL. The record has been equalled by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.



But this year, MI went through a tectonic shift as Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain and will lead the team from now on.