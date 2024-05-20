Advertisement

In a candid and insightful conversation on the 'Kutti Stories With Ash' YouTube show, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir unveiled his coaching philosophy to R Ashwin. Gambhir, known for his gritty and determined style of play, emphasized the significance of small contributions in cricket, highlighting that these often-overlooked efforts are crucial in winning matches.

Gautam Gambhir on KKR's success mantra

Gautam Gambhir said that he doesn't focus solely on star performances and recognizes and values the contributions of every team member, regardless of their role or position. He also pointed out the inherent imbalance in opportunities for players depending on their batting order, stressing that an opener has more chances to score big compared to someone batting lower down.

"I had a very very simple philosophy and I still have a very simple philosophy which I've not spoken a lot about. I think in a team sport the big contributions only make headlines. It's the small contributions that will win you games. And people do not understand that. People are obsessed with headlines. People are obsessed with stats. People are obsessed with numbers. It's the small contributions. It's that four-over-13 spell is a game-changer. It's that 10-ball 20 that's a game-changer. I remember we guys playing against you guys and I got a 70 or a 80 and Debrabrata Das got a 5 ball 10 or 12 and I gave my man of the match to him," Gautam Gambhir told R Ashwin on the 'Kutti Stories With Ash' YouTube show.

"And the reason why I gave my man of the match to him was because had he not scored those 12 or 13 runs my 80 or 70 would have had no value to it. And all this team bonding and stuff the team dinners and all that stands for nothing. It's just a very, very good PR activity. Unless and until you start appreciating small performances there is no other way where a young cricketer will start feeling that he belongs to the franchise. He belongs to the team," he added.

"No one wants these dinners and stuff. Everyone wants appreciation. That's my philosophy and that has always remained and will always remain. It is not only about big scores or big innings and stuff because I as an opener will always have more opportunity to get 100 as compared to someone who is batting at 7. So the moment you start appreciating someone who is doing the tough job pulling the tough overs remember all this team bonding can be put on the sideline. This is the best team bonding that can ever happen in any team sport," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has reached the knockout stage of the ongoing IPL 2024 season. KKR became the first team in IPL 2024 to qualify for the playoffs, topping the league stage with an impressive 20 points from 14 matches. Gambhir has been instrumental in this remarkable turnaround, significantly contributing through astute strategizing and shrewd team selection.



