After just two seasons and an IPL title win, the Gujarat Titans will enter into a new era as a new captain will take the reins. With Hardik Pandya's exit from the franchise, Shubman Gill is all set to lead the team from the upcoming season. GT has been a lethal force to reckon with as they have made it to the playoffs in all of the seasons since the foundation of the team was laid. GT will have some pressure from this season. Pandya's leadership was key in the success of the franchise. Let's take a look at the strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats of the Titians as they head into the 2024 season oif the IPL.

GT in IPL 2024: A thorough analysis of the two time IPL FInalists

Strengths

The Gujarat Titans boasts an elite force of players, including the likes of Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson and more. It provides an instant boost of having some top quality player from various countries in the team. Gujarat's formidable line-up includes some top-quality finishers that can elevate the team as they chase the target, GT will have two familiar faces - Rashis Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai - who can form a lethal partenership ahainst the opposition.

Weakness

GT has impeccable batters but the place they lack out is the all-rounder force. The lack of credible all-around stars could be a flaw in the team. While they bagged Azmatullah Onarzai, the likes of Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia cannot withstand a formidable bowling opposition. The seismic chake-up in terms of captaincy will be the biggest talking point as the reins are being handed over to a player who has no suxh experience to lead a team. Shubman Gill will be tested this year.

Opportunities

While the new captaincy is a major weakness, one cannot rule out that it is a chance for Shubman Gill to shine as a skipper and keep the franchise in the winning ways.

Threats

There might be some suspicion over the instability of performers. With Robin Minz being injured after a motorbike crash and Shami missing out the entire IPL , the team needs to figure out and bring some order and stability in the team.

The Gujarat Titans will open their campaign at home when they will face the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians on March 24th, 2024. Expect the clash to be a high intensity as the home crowd could showcase their emotions towards Pandya.