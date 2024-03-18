Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be ready to launch their campaign for their third IPL title this year as they begin their training camps in Kolkata. Notable team members like Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Shreyas Iyer, and Mentor Gautam Gambhir have reached the den to prepare with the team and improve themselves from last year's performance. The Knights showcased intent but could not capitalize as they missed out on their skipper due to an injury. But the team will look for a turnaround this year and seal their spot in the playoffs. But ahead of the IPl 2024 season, let's look at an extensive analysis of the Kolkata-based franchise's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

KKR in IPL 2024: A SWOT analysis of the two-time champions

Strengths

The Kolkata Knight Riders are brimming with some of the strongest Indian batters in the line-up. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and more have the quality to handle the batting aspects of the team, which can widely aid the team. Shreyas Iyer will return to the squad and will lead as the skipper of the team, which will be a massive improvement from last year as he missed out of action due to an injury. Nitish Rana stepped up top become the captain but could not elevate the team to the playoffs. A returtning Iyer can make it happen. The Knights have a strong spinner line-up that can turn the game in their favour. Players like Varun Chakravarthy, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Suyash Sharma have displayed that their bowling can shift the game in the Knights' favour, which has benefited the squad. Having a mentor in Gautam Gambhir is something the Knight Riders were missing. Gambhit helping to turn the Lucknow Super Giants into a playoff-worthy team in just two seasons speaks volumes. It is noteworthy to point out that under the leadership of Gambhir, the Knights won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, respectively. To have him back in the team is a boost for the squad. The Kolkata-based franchise has an established finishing core with Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford. The one that the fans will not miss is Rinku Singh, who emerged as a standout superstar in the IPL 2023 season when he snatched a win from the Gujarat Titans to give KKR a valiant win. I repeat, DO NOT COUNT HIM OUT!

Weakness

As much as the explosiveness the Kolkata Knight Riders have, the team lacks an Indian Top order. Having players from the country at the start gives a good opening as they are familiar with the conditions and have a better understanding of it. It is yet to be seen how they tackle it. While KKR boasts an experienced spinner squad, the pacer line-up is something that they could not figure out. The only veteran is Mitchell Starc, whom they brought for a record-breaking amount of ₹24.75 Cr., and he will have the onus to lead the remaining fast bowlers. A veteran Indian fast bowler is something they could have brought into the franchise, which could have helped the team.

Opportunities

Throughout the IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders have delivered exceptional performance when they are at home. The matches at Eden Gardens give them the advantage of being familiar with the pitch, they could make use of the opportunity. The likes of Rinku Singh in the middle order can give an assurance that the team has a chance to pull a comeback. Even while bowling, pacer Mitchell Starc and spinners Varun & Suyash can help to turn the match and pull a comeback.

Threats

While Andre Russell is a credible batter, his form in the Indian Premier League has taken a significant dip which has impacted the Kolkata Knight Riders. The same goes for Sunil Narine, as his batting form makes rounds as he has not put up numbers to the expectations of the fans. While the KKR has shelled out ₹24.75 Cr. on Mitchell Starc, the injury curse surrounding him is something the fans should be worried about.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2024 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23rd, 2024, at Eden Gardens.