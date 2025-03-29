'Overrated Cricketer': Cricket Fans React To Virender Sehwag's Staunch Criticism Of MS Dhoni After RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs in game number eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League. After two games, RCB are still undefeated in the tournament and are at the top spot of the IPL 2025 points table. This was CSK's biggest defeat at the Chepauk Stadium. After CSK's dismal performance and intent-less batting, MS Dhoni came under the scanner for coming out to bat at number nine.

Surprisingly, Chennai Super Kings helped MS Dhoni back and promoted Ravichandran Ashwin . When Ashwin came out to bat, Chennai needed over 100 runs from 36 balls, and their cause was long lost. Chennai Super Kings have now lost one of their last two encounters and are now languishing at the bottom half of the table. Chennai will now lock horns with Rajasthan in their next IPL 2025 clash.

Angry Fans Support Virender Sehwag's Staunch Criticism of MS Dhoni

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has expressed his disappointment over MS Dhoni coming out to bat after Ravichandran Ashwin. The 2011 World Cup winner took a jibe at Dhoni in a satirical manner.

"I think he came in pretty early. When he walked out to bat, only 16 overs were bowled; he usually comes in when there are eight to ten balls left. I think that he either came early or the CSK batsmen got out in a hurry. I think he had to come out early," said Sehwag while speaking on Cricbuzz.

The video soon went viral on social media, and Sehwag's comments received mixed responses.

Here Are All The Reactions

Big Questions On MS Dhoni's Fitness

MS Dhoni coming out to bat at number nine has raised serious questions about his fitness. The former CSK skipper has been struggling with a knee injury for quite some time now and looked a bit uncomfortable while trying to run within the 22 yards.