GT vs MI: Hardik Pandya Playfully Stares At Shubman Gill After Dismissing Gujarat Skipper, Moment Goes VIRAL

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians saw a spicy moment brew up when a skipper dismissed another in the competition. Hardik Pandya managed to take out fellow captain and former IPL compatriot Shubman Gill from action during the league stage clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The moment was spectacular as MI got themselves a breakthrough by removing Gill from the competition. What transpired after the dismissal was a unique sight to witness as Hardik stared at Shubman as he walked off.

Hardik Pandya Playfully Stares At Shubman Gill After Dismissing Him

The GT vs MI marked the return of Hardik Pandya, who takes over the captaincy duties from stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The moment happened during the third ball of the eighth over when MI skipper Hardik Pandya bowled a short ball, which was sitting up in the middle and off. Gill smacked it into the deep, but Naman Dhir was well-positioned in that area, and he pulled off the catch with ease. Shubman Gill was agitated with what had happened and was walking off with his head down.

As Shubman Gill began to walk out, Hardik Pandya was beaming with a smile as he playfully stared at the GT Skipper while he made his walk back to the dressing room. MI pulled off a huge breakthrough, which helped them gain some advantage in the game.

Hardik Pandya reacts as he celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: AP Photo

GT Start Off Decently, But MI Find Crucial Breakthroughs

Gujarat Titans pulled off a decent start, with skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scoring nicely in the power play. The GT skipper showed signs of aggression in the game with his shots, while Sai Sudharsan also contributed well as he scored a half-century. Gill lost his wicket to Pandya after scoring a 27-ball 38, while Sudharsan pulled off big shots against Mumbai Indians and scored 63 runs.

Hardik Pandya has been beneficial for the side as he picked up two dismissals. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took out the team's prime threat Jos Buttler, with Ryan Rickleton making the catch with ease. Trent Boult made the fourth dismissal by taking out the high-flying Sudharsan.