sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated March 29th 2025, 20:26 IST

Will Sunil Narine Return To Action For Kolkata Knight Riders? Big Update Emerges Ahead Of MI Clash

All-rounder Sunil Narine missed out on action for the Kolkata Knight Riders during their match against the Rajasthan Royals as he was unwell.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine | Image: AP Photo

One of KKR's biggest talismans, Sunil Narine, had missed out on the Kolkata Knight Riders ' clash against the Rajasthan Royals , where they secured a massive win over the Rajasthan Royals. Moeen Ali took over Narine's spot for the clash and made a notable impact with the ball. But the lack of Narine was felt as he missed out on the match after being unwell. A new update has surfaced over the West Indies all-rounder.

Huge Update On Sunil Narine As He Is Back In Action 

Kolkata Knight Riders rallied over the Rajasthan Royals in sheer fashion to pick up their first win of IPL 2025. The defending champions suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the season-opener clash at the iconic Eden Gardens. KKR have a long way to go, and they would be keen to defend their title.

Amid uncertainty over Sunil Narine's availability, a new image has surfaced from the Wankhede Stadium, where the veteran all-rounder could be seen arriving to train at the iconic pitch. Narine has been taking up training, and it would be a huge boost for the Knight Riders as he has been an essential part of the team over the years. 

Sunil Narine Arrives For Training For The Kolkata Knight Riders At Wankhede Stadium | Image: KKR Knight Club

Also Read: IPL 2025: Five Changes Chennai Super Kings Should Look Out For Against Rajasthan Royals

KKR Aim To Remain In Winning Ways

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders have had a rollercoaster start to their season, but they have showcased a great display with the bat as well as the ball. Skipper Rahane performed well in the season opener, while Quinton de Kock also proved his worth with his match-winning knock against the Rajasthan Royals. Narine too performed well with the bat after scoring a 26-ball 44 against RCB.

With Sunil Narine expected to be back in action, the Kolkata Knight Riders would receive a big boost in the top order. QDK and Narine have showcased that they can perform well from the start, putting them in a better position against Mumbai Indians .

The Mumbai-Kolkata IPL 2025 clash will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Also Read: IPL 2025: From KKR vs SRH To LSG vs MI, Here's The List of All The Indian Premier League Matches Scheduled For Next Week

Published March 29th 2025, 20:19 IST

IPL Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians