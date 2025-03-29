Will Sunil Narine Return To Action For Kolkata Knight Riders? Big Update Emerges Ahead Of MI Clash

Updated March 29th 2025, 20:26 IST
One of KKR's biggest talismans, Sunil Narine, had missed out on the Kolkata Knight Riders ' clash against the Rajasthan Royals , where they secured a massive win over the Rajasthan Royals. Moeen Ali took over Narine's spot for the clash and made a notable impact with the ball. But the lack of Narine was felt as he missed out on the match after being unwell. A new update has surfaced over the West Indies all-rounder.
Kolkata Knight Riders rallied over the Rajasthan Royals in sheer fashion to pick up their first win of IPL 2025. The defending champions suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the season-opener clash at the iconic Eden Gardens. KKR have a long way to go, and they would be keen to defend their title.
Amid uncertainty over Sunil Narine's availability, a new image has surfaced from the Wankhede Stadium, where the veteran all-rounder could be seen arriving to train at the iconic pitch. Narine has been taking up training, and it would be a huge boost for the Knight Riders as he has been an essential part of the team over the years.
The Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders have had a rollercoaster start to their season, but they have showcased a great display with the bat as well as the ball. Skipper Rahane performed well in the season opener, while Quinton de Kock also proved his worth with his match-winning knock against the Rajasthan Royals. Narine too performed well with the bat after scoring a 26-ball 44 against RCB.
With Sunil Narine expected to be back in action, the Kolkata Knight Riders would receive a big boost in the top order. QDK and Narine have showcased that they can perform well from the start, putting them in a better position against Mumbai Indians .
The Mumbai-Kolkata IPL 2025 clash will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31, 2025.
