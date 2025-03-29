Rinku Singh Tries To Dribble Like Lionel Messi During KKR's Training In Wankhede Stadium, Leaves Harshit Rana In Splits

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in their next game of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The defending champions have had a bittersweet IPL 2025 campaign so far. They lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening game, but made a thumping comeback and decimated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to bring their campaign back on track. Kolkata Knight Riders will now have to face their arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians, and the match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders are going through a hard grind, and they will want to better their chances of qualifying for the playoffs by defeating Mumbai Indians.

Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders defied all the stats and defeated Mumbai in two games. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders outfit will want to repeat their heroics from 2024 once again.

Rinku Singh Tries to Dribble Like Lionel Messi in Training

The Kolkata Knight Riders recently shared a video of Rinku Singh trying to dribble like Lionel Messi. The southpaw, before starting his act, informed his teammate Harshit Rana that he was going to dribble like the Argentina captain, who led his country to a famous FIFA World Cup win. Rinku's dribbling resulted in Harshit Rana breaking into laughter.

Watch The Video Here:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians have always had the upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders, and there are no doubts about it. Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have played a total of 34 games against each other. Kolkata have won 11 games, whereas Mumbai Indians have won 23 games. Kolkata's highest score against Mumbai Indians is 232, whereas Mumbai Indians' highest score against Kolkata is 210 runs.

Sunil Narine Expected to Play Against Mumbai Indians