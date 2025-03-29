GT vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav Enjoys Heartwarming Interaction with Young Fan, Grants Sweet Wish | WATCH

Mumbai Indians star and Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav had a heartwarming encounter with a little fan girl. The cricketer's humble gesture towards a fan has gained the fans' appreciation for acknowledging the young girl and also fulfilling her request. The young girl was visibly blushing when she met the Indian batter.

Suryakumar Yadav Meets Young Fan Girl, Fulfills Her Request | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav took up the role of the captain when Mumbai Indians did not have Hardik Pandya as he was serving a suspension. Mumbai failed to secure a win against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season opener clash. But Suryakumar's gesture is winning hearts over social media.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Suryakumar Yadav could be seen interacting with a young girl. The Indian T20I skipper greeted her with a 'Hi' and asked 'How Are You' and she responded with a big smile on her face. Suryakumar also obliged the girl's request and signed the poster she had in her hand and asked for the young girl's name. She responded with a humble 'Thank You,' to which he responded 'You're Welcome.'

"The '𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮' that melted our hearts," MI captioned on the social media platform.

Mumbai Indians Would Aim For A Win Tonight

The Mumbai Indians will be under pressure when they take on the Gujarat Titans. The batting order collapsed and could not score big against Chennai's bowling lineup. Mumbai gains an essential edge when Hardik Pandya returns as captain, and his fearless approach could pose an enormous challenge to the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill.

The Gujarat Titans, certainly have the home advantage, but that did not work out last time when they faced off against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings. The Titans' backs are against the wall, but they have a long season to go. Expect a couple of changes in the squad before they engage in action.