'Jassi Is Back, And So Is Ro': Hardik Pandya Names Jasprit Bumrah In MI's Playing XI, Rohit Sharma Also Returns From Injury

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has officially announced that Jasprit Bumrah will be a part of MI's Playing XI against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. Team India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma also makes a return to the side after being unable to compete in the previous fixture due to a knee issue. However, he is not named in the Playing XI and is expected to be brought into the game as an Impact sub.

MI Gets A Double Boost As Hardik Pandya Announces The Inclusion Of Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians have a chance to pick up an advantage after losing three out of the four matches they have played. They have only one win against the Kolkata Knight Riders , and a lot is on the line for the Hardik Pandya-led side. The hosts receive a big boost as Jasprit Bumrah will be in action for the first time in IPL 2025. MI have won the toss, and captain Hardik Pandya has opted to bowl first against RCB. The skipper also stressed the need to get in the rhythm and play some good cricket against a formidable opponent.

“This looks like a good track, Dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams. It's time for us to get some rhythm, get some good cricket behind us, take the smarter options and do the right things. We are playing good cricket, but it's just that at certain moments, we are missing out on certain things. If we can look after those, we'll be able to get the rhythm.

"Mumbai has been always supporting us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions. Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) is back, and so is Ro (Rohit Sharma). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel,” Hardik Pandya said during the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Rohit Sharma Has a Chance Of Redemption

Rohit Sharma, Team India's Test and ODI Skipper, has the ultimate chance of redemption in today's game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The star India opener has failed to make any impact, sparking concern among the fans over his inconsistent form.