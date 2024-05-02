Advertisement

Irfan Pathan, former India player, has expressed doubts about Hardik Pandya's commitment to Indian cricket over the years. He suggested that Jasprit Bumrah might have been a more suitable choice as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

Also Read: 'WHATTT? You can't be only 3 years older than me?': Rohit Sharma openly questions IPL player's age

Advertisement

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the marquee ICC event, slated to be held from June 2 to 29. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the Indian team, while Hardik Pandya has been appointed the vice-captain.

Irfan Pathan questions Hardik Pandya's place as vice-captain

Irfan Pathan, known for his performances in the 2007 T20 World Cup, has been openly critical of Hardik Pandya for some time now, frequently questioning the all-rounder's dedication to the game. Pathan has questioned the BCCI's decision to make Hardik Pandya the vice-captain despite his regular absence from the game.

"Post T20 World Cup, there was a new plan; they aimed for a younger team with Pandya and Surya as potential captains. Yet, questions arise regarding Pandya's performance consistency and commitment to Indian cricket," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Advertisement

"Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential for serving Indian cricket throughout the year. Injuries are inevitable, but proper planning involving consistent match play, including domestic cricket, is vital for a player's return.

"But then there's this one player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements. That shouldn't happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team," Pathan was scathing in his accusation of Pandya being given special treatment.

Advertisement

"When they see one player receiving special treatment, it disrupts the team environment. Cricket isn't like tennis; it's a team sport where equality is vital. Every player should be treated fairly and equally.

"Regardless of whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is a team sport first and foremost," said Pathan, who has more than 300 wickets and over 2700 runs across formats in international cricket.

Advertisement

Also Read: This is what Virat Kohli should have done: MS Dhoni tells Ruturaj Gaikwad to practice winning tosses

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed