Besides hard work, luck plays a major factor in the game of cricket. Which team will bat first and who will initiate the bowling attack is decided through a coin toss. As per the rule of the book, no rocket science could be applied to winning a toss, but believe it or not the former India captain MS Dhoni had discovered a mantra to win tosses.

Ruturaj Gaikwad divulges MS Dhoni's mantra of winning coin tosses

MS Dhoni had devised many ploys during his tenure as the captain of the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings. However, just when it begins to appear that the Cricket world has seen and witnessed all from Dhoni, another chapter of his mastermind drops.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that MS Dhoni instructed them to practice coin tosses. According to Ruturaj, Dhoni stated that while we can't control the output that would come from tosses, it is imperative to practice it.

"Dhoni bhai told You can't control the toss but you have to win it so practice it' since then we were practicing coin tosses in the dug-out".

He did not mention how practicing the toss would eliminate the luck element but considering Dhoni won a majority of the tosses he was part of, the suggestion is based on positive results.

Can MS Dhoni's coin toss method be replicated?

Noting, the statement of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the social media sphere got filled with varied opinions. One user stated, "That is what Virat Kohli should have done." Whereas, many others debated about the nature of coin toss.

MS Dhoni had won a plethora of tosses in his career. Thus, he may have developed the instincts regarding what the other captain would call. Yet, it is debatable whether the process could be replicated. Moreover, MSD is hailed as destiny's child. Hence, let's leave it right there.