Hardik Pandya Unpacks His 'Fearless' Mindset And Risk-Taking Strategy During Matches Ahead Of His IPL 2025 Return

Mumbai Indians ' skipper Hardik Pandya recently spoke about his risk-taking strategy and fearless attitude whenever he is in action. The Indian all-rounder focused on the importance of keeping the team's atmosphere calm whenever he was batting and wanted to put the batter who would come after him in a favourable position. Hardik emphasized that there is no fixed plan, but he keeps the numbers in mind while chasing the target and counts how many sixes he would need on his fingers.

Hardik Pandya Speaks Upon His Risk-Driven Mindset

Hardik Pandya has been one of Team India's top finishers in recent years, and he is an important part of the middle order. When he is in the middle, the all-rounder is dependable given that he can hit viciously and put the team in a favourable spot. Pandya will return to action as Mumbai Indians captain, and he recently discussed his fearless outlook while in the middle of the action.

"There is not a set plan. But I have always kept the scoreboard, what the team needs, and the importance of my play at that time in mind whenever I play. Whenever I am chasing, I always count how many sixes and singles we need on the fingers. If I know that we need 50 runs in 24 balls, and if I hit sixes in all the six balls, I automatically have 36 runs and have a ten-ball buffer.

"I take those chances during that time, and at the same point, I have taken a lot of pride that when I am batting, I like my dressing room to be calm. Because if someone comes after me, I don't want them to come in a very awkward place. That's why I like to do what is required in times of need," Hardik Pandya said while speaking on Star Sports' Captains Speak segment.

Hardik Pandya Expected To Be Back For Mumbai Indians Against GT

Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2025 campaign with a loss after they were defeated by the Chennai Super Kings. The IPL's El Clasico saw the Suryakumar Yadav-led side crumble heavily against the opposition. Batters failed to stand up to the task as Chennai's bowling ripped them apart.

However, Mumbai gains a significant advantage if Hardik Pandya returns to action as the skipper, and his fearless approach could pose a huge threat to the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans .