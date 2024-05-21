Advertisement

An absolute legend in the game, Gautam Gambhir has risen to prominence after he elevated the Kolkata Knight Riders, who were lingering around the bottom zone of the points table. They have emerged at the top of the table this year. With Shreyas Iyer leading the side, they have touched greatness under the mentorship of the great man. Last year, GG was with the Lucknow Super Giants, and they reached the playoffs twice. But during his run in Lucknow, the former Team India cricketer vented his dissatisfaction over an Indian star's actions during an IPL match.

Gautam Gambhir reveals how a star-India, IPL bowler upset him in IPL 2023

Gautam Gambhir appeared as a guest in R Ashwin's YouTube show, Kutti Stories with Ash, as they touched upon a multitude of topics. Ashwin asked about a moment during Gambhir's Lucknow run when LSG was facing RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and tensions flared after the match as both teams' players were seen arguing with each other. The moment erupted after Harshal Patel tried to Mankad Ravi Bishnoi in the non-striker's end. Ash asked GG how he would have felt had Bishnoi lost his wicket at the non-striker's end. Gambhir revealed it would have been fine as it comes under the rules, but he was upset with Harshal's actions.

"I would have been fine with it. The only thing I wasn't fine with was when Harshal actually turned around and tried to run the batter out. Probably, he must have missed that. He tried mankading out and he couldn't do it.

"Probably, he jumped too far. But then I would have been fine with it because it was the non-strikers' responsibility to hold it's ground, and that is something. Had Bishnoi got mankaded, I would have been fine with it," Gambhir said.

Harshal Patel's mankad attempt was declined as the bowler cannot run the batter on the non-striker's end after completing the bowling action, as the regulations plainly say. However, Harshal was unable to accomplish this and, after finishing the bowling action, slammed the ball onto the stumps from beyond the crease.