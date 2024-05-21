Advertisement

MS Dhoni, renowned for his calm demeanor and composed leadership, recently shared insights into his reserved emotional display on the cricket field. Speaking to the Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube channel, the former India captain explained the philosophy behind his calm approach, which has earned him admiration and respect worldwide.

MS Dhoni on why he shows zero emotions on the cricket field

MS Dhoni's ability to remain unflappable under pressure has been a hallmark of his career, guiding India to numerous victories, including the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He has also won a record five IPL titles for CSK.

"You lead by example through ups and downs because when you are successful it's very easy to say this is what we do, but when times are tough, it is the real-time and you have to walk that talk," MS Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni emphasized that maintaining composure during tough situations is crucial for earning respect from teammates and opponents alike. "In those moments, if you are still the same, that time you earn the respect," he added.

However, in the recent IPL 2024 knockout match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MS Dhoni was seen losing his cool after his side suffered a 27-run defeat at the hands of the home team. RCB beat CSK to secure the only remaining spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

After the match ended, MS Dhoni stormed off the field without shaking hands with RCB players. The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media with people speculating the reason behind Dhoni's behaviour. It is being said that Dhoni walked off the field without exchanging pleasantries because of RCB's prolonged celebrations in the middle of the ground.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will likely announce retirement from the IPL before the next season and the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will not be seen playing competitive cricket ever again. It is a matter of immense sadness for Dhoni fans, who want to see him play a few more seasons.