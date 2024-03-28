×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

'He did not think IPL would last for more than 2-3 years': R Ashwin reveals 2008 convo with NZ great

Ravichandran Ashwin brought out an interesting chapter from the days when he was a Chennai Super Kings player in the IPL. Ashwin currently plays for RR.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni
Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni | Image:BCCI
  • 2 min read
IPL is a success story on which enthusiasts could go on and on. From 2008 to 2024, the scale of the tournament has only elevated. So much so that distinct attention is paid to the subject that the dates of international cricket do not clash with the schedule of IPL. While over the years IPL has turned into a heavyweight which is now rivalling at the global stage, with the likes of the NBA and NFL, when it was originated there were projections that it may not be able to see the light of the day beyond the first 3-4 years.

Also Read | R Ashwin kicks huge storm with 'where IPL has gotten to' statement

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals Scott Styris' peculiar prediction about IPL

During the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Ravichandran Ashwin brought out an interesting chapter from the days when he was a CSK player. Ashwin reflected on a conversation he had with former New Zealand all-rounder, Scott Styris. It was the time when Styris was also an active part of the IPL, and used to play for Deccan Chargers. Per Ashwin, Styris was of the idea that IPL would be short-lived.

"No one envisaged the kind of growth that the IPL has had. I still remember a conversation I had with Scott Styris when we were both at CSK. He told me that when he was playing for the Deccan Chargers in the initial seasons of IPL, he did not think the IPL would last for more than two-three years.

Also Read | IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live Score & Updates

IPL going stronger than ever

While Ashwin did not disclose precisely when the conversation had taken place, considering Ashwin mentioned initial seasons, and Scott Styris was with the Chargers from 2008 to 2009 only, therefore during the inaugural season or in the second season. With the IPL changing the course of the game, it is safe to say Styris' prediction did not turn out to be true.

 

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

