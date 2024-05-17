Advertisement

With the 15-man squad for Team India in the T20 World Cup being announced, there has been a lot of dispute over the openers of the batting side. The Indian Cricket Team has a lot of stake this year as they need to end the ICC title drought, and they narrowly missed out on the ODI World Cup. Since it is a limited tournament, the Men in Blue need to fire off all the guns to pick up a sweep in the high-stakes event. Ahead of the commencement, a lot of debate has erupted over what Virat Kohli's position will be in the team. Former Australian cricketers, Aaron Finch and Tim Paine laid their thoughts on the scenario.

A lot of pundits and former cricketers have put their thoughts over Virat Kohli's position in the T20 World Cup, and there has been a massive dispute on whether he should open first or come out at the number two or three position. Amid the chatter, former Australia cricketers, Aaron Finch and Tim Paine offered their verdict on the scenario. Both cricketers had a surprising difference of opinion over the position of the in-form batter during their appearance at Around the Wicket podcast. Paine opened the debate by saying that Kohli should open, and he also had the right to choose to bat from whatever number he wanted to.

"I certainly would [have Kohli open]. I think Virat Kohli has earned the right to bat wherever he wants, particularly when he's in this kind of form. Virat is an experienced player and I'm sure they will be having conversations but whether he bats one, two or three will worry him too much.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his ton during an ODI World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium | Image: BCCI



"Having said that if I was the selection or coach in that team, I would want my best player, the best player in red-hot form, I would want him facing as many balls as possible so I'll try and slot him back at the top," Paine said.

But Aaron Finch made a contradictory opinion to Paine, who touched upon the right-handed batter's much-talked strike rate in the IPL 2024 season, and he believes that the Men in Blue will benefit if Kohli stays at the number three.

"There was so much talk around it at the start of the tournament. Will he be in the World Cup squad so to be able to put that aside and go out there and do his job… like you said striking at 155 is the highest he has struck in throughout his career so it's a great point. He is just a brilliant player. I love watching him play. The way that he dissects a run chase is extraordinary. But I would still keep him at 3," Finch revealed.

It is yet to be seen what position will Virat Kohli enter while batting in the T20 World Cup.