Throughout the first half of the season, the Rajasthan Royals have been a potent force that dominated the IPL 2024 season and remained in the top spot of the points table for the most part. Despite having the Sunrisers Hyderabad breaching through their wins, the team has had a solid build with potent batters and quality bowling that led them to the top four of the playoffs. However, the Sanju Samson-led side has been going through a slump as they have been losing matches and are on a four-game losing streak. Their latest performance dip drew sharp criticism from a franchise legend, who said that their momentum has derailed, and there is no time for ifs and buts at such a critical stage.

Former Rajasthan Royals player critical over team's latest performance dip amid losing streak

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson, who has also been an active player in the IPL with RR & CSK, shared his thoughts on his former franchise's momentum getting off-track and the team losing out on focus. Watson, who was a part of the team's title win in the first edition of the tournament, argued that apart from a couple of players, the others looked flat, and this was not the time to be like that.

“I have been very surprised with how the Rajasthan Royals have taken off. They were flying high with no weaknesses in their team. They were able to just mix and match when they really needed to.

“They have certainly lost momentum and tonight, it seemed no one was up for the fight. Sanju Samson is the captain, he's willing everyone to be up for the fight. Avesh Khan, Riyan Parag did a job, but outside of them, everyone looked flat. This is not the time to be flat.” Watson said during his appearance at JioCinema.

Rajasthan Royals have lost matches to the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the eliminated sides, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Since the SRH vs GT match was a washout, RR has maintained their number two position and is assured of a playoff spot. But they need to break the slump and to do that, the Royals need to clinch a win or at least put up a fight and level the game against the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders.