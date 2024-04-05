Advertisement

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh believes Shivam Dube should be part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be contested later this year in the West Indies and the United States of America. Dube has been in outstanding form for Chennai in the current Indian Premier League season. On Friday, Dube struck 45 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and four sixes, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Dube came to bat in the ninth over, after Shahbaz Ahmed claimed Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket. From there, he grabbed command and had a useful partnership of 65 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 35 off 30. Dube eventually gave way to the opposition captain, Pat Cummins, who also took 50 wickets in the IPL.

Advertisement

Yuvraj was quite impressed with how Dube played. He predicted that Dube may be a game-changer for the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup.

“Good to watch @IamShivamDube clearing the field with ease !! I feel he has to be in the World Cup squad . Has got the skill to be the #gamechanger” Yuvraj wrote.

Advertisement

Good to watch @IamShivamDube clearing the field with ease !! I feel he has to be in the World Cup squad . Has got the skill to be the #gamechanger #CSKvsSRH #IPLT20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2024

Also Read | 'Not Shashank': Preity Zinta lifts the lid on IPL auction fiasco

Advertisement

Irfan Pathan also lavishes praise on Shivam Dube

Another former cricketer, Irfan Pathan, believes Dube should be considered for a spot in the World Cup. Pathan stated that Dube has excelled at playing great spin bowling.

Advertisement

Right now Shivam Dube is way ahead of any one in Indian cricket as far as spin hitting ability is concern! Indian selectors should keep a close eye on him for the World Cup. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 5, 2024

“Right now Shivam Dube is way ahead of any one in Indian cricket as far as spin hitting ability is concern! Indian selectors should keep a close eye on him for the World Cup,” Pathan wrote.

Advertisement

Dube has scored 148 runs in four IPL 2024 matches, at an average of 49.33, and a strike rate of 160.86. His highest score has been of 51.