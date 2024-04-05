Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:37 IST
'He has to be in World Cup': Yuvraj Singh heavily backs this CSK all-rounder, calls him GAMECHANGER
Yuvraj Singh is immensely impressed with a CSK all-rounder, wants him to feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Read on to know more.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh believes Shivam Dube should be part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be contested later this year in the West Indies and the United States of America. Dube has been in outstanding form for Chennai in the current Indian Premier League season. On Friday, Dube struck 45 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and four sixes, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Yuvraj Singh backs Shivam Dube for ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Dube came to bat in the ninth over, after Shahbaz Ahmed claimed Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket. From there, he grabbed command and had a useful partnership of 65 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 35 off 30. Dube eventually gave way to the opposition captain, Pat Cummins, who also took 50 wickets in the IPL.
Yuvraj was quite impressed with how Dube played. He predicted that Dube may be a game-changer for the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup.
“Good to watch @IamShivamDube clearing the field with ease !! I feel he has to be in the World Cup squad . Has got the skill to be the #gamechanger” Yuvraj wrote.
Irfan Pathan also lavishes praise on Shivam Dube
Another former cricketer, Irfan Pathan, believes Dube should be considered for a spot in the World Cup. Pathan stated that Dube has excelled at playing great spin bowling.
“Right now Shivam Dube is way ahead of any one in Indian cricket as far as spin hitting ability is concern! Indian selectors should keep a close eye on him for the World Cup,” Pathan wrote.
Dube has scored 148 runs in four IPL 2024 matches, at an average of 49.33, and a strike rate of 160.86. His highest score has been of 51.
Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:31 IST
