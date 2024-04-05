×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

'He has to be in World Cup': Yuvraj Singh heavily backs this CSK all-rounder, calls him GAMECHANGER

Yuvraj Singh is immensely impressed with a CSK all-rounder, wants him to feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Read on to know more.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh | Image:youtube/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh believes Shivam Dube should be part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be contested later this year in the West Indies and the United States of America. Dube has been in outstanding form for Chennai in the current Indian Premier League season. On Friday, Dube struck 45 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and four sixes, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh backs Shivam Dube for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Dube came to bat in the ninth over, after Shahbaz Ahmed claimed Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket. From there, he grabbed command and had a useful partnership of 65 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 35 off 30. Dube eventually gave way to the opposition captain, Pat Cummins, who also took 50 wickets in the IPL.

Advertisement

Yuvraj was quite impressed with how Dube played. He predicted that Dube may be a game-changer for the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup.

“Good to watch @IamShivamDube clearing the field with ease !! I feel he has to be in the World Cup squad . Has got the skill to be the #gamechanger” Yuvraj wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Not Shashank': Preity Zinta lifts the lid on IPL auction fiasco

Advertisement

Irfan Pathan also lavishes praise on Shivam Dube

Another former cricketer, Irfan Pathan, believes Dube should be considered for a spot in the World Cup. Pathan stated that Dube has excelled at playing great spin bowling.

Advertisement

“Right now Shivam Dube is way ahead of any one in Indian cricket as far as spin hitting ability is concern! Indian selectors should keep a close eye on him for the World Cup,” Pathan wrote.

Advertisement

Dube has scored 148 runs in four IPL 2024 matches, at an average of 49.33, and a strike rate of 160.86. His highest score has been of 51.

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

2 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

2 minutes ago
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

5 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

9 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

11 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

13 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

14 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

18 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

19 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

22 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

28 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

29 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

30 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

35 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

37 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

38 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo