RCB pace battery has looked completely off-color in the IPL 2024. So far the bowling line-up hasn't been able to keep any opponent at bay, and consequently, the team is languishing at the bottom of the league standings. Witnessing the performance of an RCB bowler, former India player Harbhajan Singh has opined on the subject and pointed out a potential worry for India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

Harbhajan Singh says Mohammed Siraj looks 'too tired' and needs some rest

According to Harbhajan Singh, RCB's premier bowler and India starter Mohammed Siraj looks completely fatigued and needs some rest. Siraj has been profusely leaking runs in the IPL. He was hammered for 37 runs in three overs in the MI vs RCB match that took place at Wankhede on Thursday. As per Singh, if he were a member of the management then he would have given him rest for a couple of games. Singh did not doubt Siraj's skill and stated that he is the same bowler that gives India breakthroughs with the new ball, however, reiterated that the bowler needs some rest.

"If I was part of the management, I would give him rest for a couple of games. Let him go back and think about what's been happening with him. He has been the same Siraj whom we have seen taking wickets with the new ball, whether it's Test cricket, one-day cricket or even in this format. He has been a champion bowler for Team India and even for RCB. I feel he is not doing what he is required to do," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Harbhajan Singh relates with Mohammed Siraj

Harbhajan further said that Siraj is tired both physically and mentally. He hinted that, with World Cup coming up he needs to be in the right frame of mind.

"I think he is too tired. He is not there mentally, physically also. He needs to take rest. He has been playing a lot of cricket. He played 4 Tests against England. He bowls a lot of overs."

Singh recalled his playing days and empathized with Siraj, stating that it is alright to not feel good after taking a beating on the field.

"He looks very tired, physically and mentally. With this kind of hammering (vs MI), it's hard for any bowler to wake up next day and feel alright. I have gone through these kind of situations. You have to give yourself a bit of time, think about your game and relax a bit. I am sure Siraj will come back strong," said Harbhajan.