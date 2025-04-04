'He Probably Teaches Me A Little Bit': RCB Mentor Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On Coaching Talisman Batter Virat Kohli In IPL 2025

Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik opened up on training talisman batter Virat Kohli in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and said that sometimes it's the other way around.

Before the start of the 2025 edition of the cash-rich tournament, the Bengaluru-based franchise brought former RCB cricketer Karthik into their coaching setup.

'Players Like That Don't Need Coaching': Dinesh Karthik On Virat Kohli

While speaking on the RCB Podcast, Dinesh Karthik shared how it feels to coach a star player like Virat Kohli. Karthik said that players like Kohli don't need coaching, but they want someone to stand by their side on their bad days. The RCB mentor and batting coach added that the 36-year-old has achieved everything possible in this sport.

"Players like that don't need coaching. I think it can be a bit overrated. What they need is support and care. They just want you as a coach to know that if in case I have a bad day, treat me the same. He is a man who has achieved everything possible in this sport. And we want more out of him, which is fair. And he is doing everything possible," Karthik said on the RCB Podcast.

The former cricketer added that sometimes Kohli teaches him a bit, and it's the other way around. Karthik accepted that he hadn't taught Kohli anything.

"So when I just stand behind the nets, I just observe, I watch. In fact, it's only fair to say that it's the other way around. He probably teaches me a little bit more than I teach him anything. And so far, I haven't taught him nothing. He knows it all. Just because I have become a coach over a period of 3 months, it's not like I can teach him how to play the sport," he added.

RCB Stands In Third Place On IPL 2025 Points Table

The Royal Challengers had a great start to the IPL 2025, sealing two consecutive wins. However, in their previous fixture of the season, RCB conceded their first defeat of the IPL 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise are holding the third place on IPL 2025 standings with four points have a net run rate of +1.149.