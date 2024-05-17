Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw finds himself at a pivotal juncture in his Delhi Capitals journey. Once a dependable opener, Shaw now grapples to secure a spot in the Playing XI, with his prolonged struggle potentially spelling an end to his tenure with the Capitals prior to the IPL 2025 mega auction. This impression is certainly gleaned from the insights shared by DC's assistant coach, Pravin Amre. Shaw commenced the IPL 2024 season with Delhi, featuring in eight matches but managing only 198 runs. Subsequently replaced by Abishek Porel, the young talent seamlessly adapted to his role, making Shaw's absence less conspicuous.

DC coach Pravin Amre says, Abhishek Porel has grabbed the opportunity

Having notched up two half-centuries along with a blistering 36, Porel has firmly entrenched himself as an opener. His elevation from No. 4 has proven to be fruitful for both DC and Amre, who supported Shaw's exclusion by emphasizing Porel's dazzling performance.

"He [Shaw] was our retained played, and as you see, last four [of five] games he was also on the bench. But that's the IPL. If you are not in form, you can't [keep your place]. Ultimately, the pressure for the team is so much that every game is important and we have to win. And we had done that. Without playing him, we won the games. And whoever got the opportunity... I think Abishek grabbed the opportunities with both hands," Amre, whose book launched on Monday, said.

Shaw has encountered struggles with form before, leading to his exclusion from the Playing XI. Last season, he participated in eight matches, tallying only 106 runs before his campaign was curtailed by a bout of typhoid. This year, despite promising innings of 43 and 66 against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively, Shaw's form faltered. However, as the adage goes, one's misfortune often presents opportunities for others. Porel, initially batting in the middle order, amassed 159 runs at a strike rate exceeding 165, consistently providing DC with explosive starts.