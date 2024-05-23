'Honored to have shared the field with my idol Virat Kohli': RCB batter's heartfelt note after loss

Advertisement

It was a season marked with ups and downs for RCB. At one stage they were down and out with just one victory in 8 matches, however, they kept the belief alive and made a miraculous surge towards the IPL 2024 Playoff stage. They reached the Eliminator at the back of six victories in a row, however, could not get the 7th in the bag as Rajasthan Royals came up with the goods on the day. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru were collectively inconsistent but one player, whose brilliance never dipped throughout their entire campaign was Virat Kohli. Kohli compounded a monumental mark of 741 runs in 15 matches and might be ascertained of the Orange Cap.

Rajat Patidar shares heartfelt post following RCB's loss to RR

RCB batter Rajat Patidar shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his idol and teammate Virat Kohli, expressing gratitude for Kohli's guidance throughout RCB's 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. Despite winning six consecutive games and securing a spot in the playoffs, RCB's impressive run ended with a defeat to RR in the Eliminator on May 22. Patidar has been a key player for RCB this season, amassing 398 runs in his 15 appearances.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, RR restricted RCB to a modest total of 159 runs, thanks to R Ashwin's impressive 2/19 and Avesh Khan's 3/44 spells. RCB struggled to find their winning form in this crucial match, with Rajat Patidar's 34 off 22 balls and Mahipal Lomror's 32 off 17 balls being the only notable contributions. In the chase, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gave his team a strong start with a 45-run knock in 30 balls. Brilliant batting from Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order helped RR secure a victory over RCB by 4 wickets with 6 balls to spare.

An Unforgettable season with the best in the game. Honoured to have shared the field with my idol, @imVkohli . Thank you for the guidance . pic.twitter.com/99uiWejPYo — Rajat Patidar (@rrjjt_01)

"An unforgettable season with the best in the game. Honored to have shared the field with my idol, @virat.kohli . Thank you for the guidance and camaraderie." Patidar's post read.

Patidar faced significant criticism ahead of IPL 2024 due to his poor performance in India's Test series against England earlier this year. Stepping in as a replacement for the injured KL Rahul, Patidar struggled in his Test debut, managing to score only 63 runs across six innings.