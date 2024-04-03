Advertisement

With his sheer pace and balanced line and length, Mayank Yadav has become the subject of the hour. On Tuesday, the pacer throttled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting line-up, playing an instrumental role in LSG's 28-run victory. He picked up three wickets and gave away just 14 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Steve Smith wants to face Mayank Yadav in Australia

For his immaculate bowling, Mayank Yadav has received mention from various cricketers across different parts of the world. While serving his broadcasting duties, Steve Smith also gave the props to the 21-year-old pacer. According to Smith, BCCI selectors should consider Mayank for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, as he is "looking forward to facing him" there in Australia.

KL Rahul on how deadly it is to face Mayank Yadav

After the culmination of the RCB vs LSG match, a delighted Lucknow skipper KL Rahul expressed his satisfaction with his young weapon. Rahul brought into light how hard it is to face Mayank, and made it known that if his ball hits the body then excruciating pain ensues.

"One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling in the last couple of games. He's quietly, patiently waited for two seasons in the dug-out, missed out last year because of injury, unfortunately. But he's been in Bombay with the physios working really hard," Rahul said.

Giving further acclamation to his bowler, Rahul stated that he would like to be behind and not in front of the wickets when Mayank Yadav is bowling.

“He understands that bowling 155 is not easy and at a young age, he's had a few injuries. He's really professional in looking after his body, it's really good to see and has a great temperament. Enjoying seeing him bowl from probably 20 yards behind the stumps, that's where I'd like to be when he's bowling,” LSG skipper Rahul added.