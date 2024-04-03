×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 07:24 IST

'Shoaib Akhtar will be shivering watching our don Mayank Yadav': LSG pacer has the world at his feet

Mayank Yadav has left the cricket fraternity beguiled with his express pace. The LSG player regularly hit speeds in excess of 150 KMPH against RCB in IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shoaib Akhtar and Mayank Yadav
Shoaib Akhtar and Mayank Yadav | Image:AP/BCCI
Mayank Yadav delivered a memorable performance at the backyard of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. The express pacer consistently clocked in deliveries which exceeded the 150 kmph mark, with 156.7 being the fastest. He complemented his pace with the ideal line and length, subsequently snaring away with three wickets. Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for his incredible spell of 4 overs 14 runs and 3 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Read | 'Stop what you're doing and watch him bowl. LSG UNEARTHED A GEM': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes the world

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav steals the show during RCB vs LSG game

Witnessing the speeds at which he is casting the ball in, leaving the batsman hurried and troubled, the cricket fraternity is excited about the emergence of Mayank Yadav. The 21-year-old has showcased promise from the outset and comparisons with fellow Indian speedster, Umaran Malik, have become prevalent. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Yadav gave no width on offer and cleaned up Cameron Green with a peach of a delivery.

He sent Glenn Maxwell on a duck, and removed a well-set Rajat Patidar later, to further induce LSG's chokehold over RCB. Yadav's three wicket haul helped Lucknow Super Giants record a huge 28-run win over Bengaluru.

Also Read | 'If choking is an olympic sport, RCB will be silver medallist everytime'

Mayank Yadav backed to beat Shoaib Akhtar

As speed often thrills in every form, netizens are also delighted to spectate Mayank Yadav hitting exceptional numbers at the speedometer. While it may be early days for him at this professional level, fans are quick to project Yadav's career trajectory. Taking pride in the speeds at which he has hit the deck, a netizen has hinted that even former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar would be intimidated by Mayank Yadav's pace.

The social media sphere is filled with Mayank Yadav's name, with users showering immense praise. Here are a few of the many randomly picked reactions about the brilliance of the LSG player.

Although he has been majestic from the outset, it is still the Initial phase of IPL 2024, which is running, hence, it would be intriguing to see what Mayank Yadav will have on offer in the entire tournament. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 06:44 IST

IPL

