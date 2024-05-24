Advertisement

The IPL 2024 has reached the crucial stage, as the second last match of the season is all set to take place today. The final spot of the Indian Premier League summit clash is on the line as the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals. The Kolkata Knight Riders have already sealed their spot in the final, and one match will determine the Knights' challengers. Ahead of the penultimate clash, legendary Australian speedster Brett Lee makes the ideal choice of who will emerge as the IPL 2024 champions among the three franchises.

Brett Lee says RCB was his initial choice, but swaps sides after Bengaluru's crushing Eliminator loss

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee, while speaking to ANI, revealed that he was rooting for RCB from the beginning. He was left disheartened when they were eliminated by the Rajasthan Royals. Now, the former cricketer is rooting for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win it all, as their performance has been immaculate since the beginning of the season.

The Kolkata Knight Riders' players celebrate after taking a wicket during the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: BCCI



"I picked RCB right from the top and I was disappointed when they got knocked out last night. But if you look on paper and in its current form, it will be tough to beat KKR. I think they're probably the team that deserves to finish at the number one position. They're straight through the finals on Sunday, so they'll be pretty hard to beat," said Brett Lee.

The Australian fast bowler has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders as he was a part of the 2012 squad when they won the title under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Lee is now showcasing his loyalty towards his former team after his preferred choice suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

The Qualifier Two between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals will determine the team that will be heading to the final of the IPL 2024, and it will take place at the home ground of the Chennai Super Kings, the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.