The Indian Cricket fans are rooting for Rishabh Pant to make a strong comeback. The wicketkeeper-batter was in a horrific car accident that kept him out of action for a long time. But as the days go by, Pant has been offering promising updates, and it looks like he is nearing his return. While there is no official word over his return, Rishabh might eye the IPL 2024 season as the ultimate destination for his return.

VITAL Rishabh Pant update shared by Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, DC Coach Ricky Ponting has opened up on whether Rishabh Pant will be in action. While he reveals that Rishabh Pant is expected to play the whole Indian Premier League, he may only be available as a hitter and not behind the stumps.

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity we're not quite sure yet," Ricky Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"You would have seen all the social media stuff, he's up and about and running well. But in saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year," He added.

In the event that Pant is unable to complete the duties, Ponting also stated that renowned Australian batter David Warner will lead the team.

In case Rishabh Pant cannot carry out wicketkeeping responsibilities, the 26-year-old may be utilised as an impact player or compete in the tournament as a pure batter for the Delhi Capitals.

The Capitals finished fifth in 2022 and ninth last season, and they will be aiming to make their case for the title, which has eluded them since the commencement of the series. The forthcoming IPL season is scheduled to start in March 2024.

(With PTI Inputs)