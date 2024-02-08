Advertisement

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test, which was played from February 2–5. In their two innings, India scored 396 and 255, while England scored 253 and 292. Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah put on an outstanding display, taking six wickets for 45 runs in addition to making six runs at the bat. During the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a notable 209 runs. India's success at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium was largely due to their decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Joe Root says England doesn't do team meetings anymore

According to England's batting mainstay Joe Root, the team, led by Ben Stokes, does not heavily rely on formal team meetings, instead favoring natural discussions about the game to maximize player performance. Root, who has yet to produce notable runs in the current Test series against India, has fully embraced England's assertive approach to the longest format of the game. The ongoing five-match series between England and India stands at 1-1 following the host's comeback victory in the second Test. Root told JioCinema before the game and said:

"We don't really do team meetings anymore. That's one of the great things about how we do all of our conversations away from the game and just that enjoyment and buzz about spending time with each other," "We don't have to sit in a meeting room and I think it's more authentic and more genuine when you can have it around a dinner table. Having a coffee in the morning or whatever, I think that's when you do your best learning," he said.

In Hyderabad, England initially fell behind India by 190 runs before mounting an impressive turnaround. Despite conceding a 143-run lead, they were unable to close the gap with their opponents.

"Regardless, of the result of the game, we're always going to play how we know. It's what's given us success for a good period of time now. It's what brings the best out of us. We've been in similar situations before. "The last time we played India in England, in that one-off Test, we were miles behind in the game and we managed to chase that score down. There have been numerous other occasions where we've done things that we never thought we could have done before," said Root.

Regarding Ollie Pope's remarkable 196 in the opening Test, Root remarked, "Ollie went out and probably played one of the best overseas innings you'll see in these conditions, especially against that attack on that surface.

"The more time we spend in these conditions, hopefully, we can continue to familiarize ourselves and keep that calmness about how we go about things. "But also, when the chances are there and when the time's right, we can keep applying pressure and then try to attack at the right moment."

