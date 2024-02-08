Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah produced a magical spell in the first innings of the India vs England 2nd Test to leave all cricket fans in awe of his skills completely. His efforts were rewarded as India managed to win the 2nd Test despite missing several key players with Bumrah taking 9 wickets in the match. Even the ICC recognised the efforts as Bumrah climbed to the No.1 position in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings.

ICC rankings: Jasprit Bumrah becomes the No.1 Test pacer in the world

This is the first time Jasprit Bumrah has risen to the top of the Test rankings and it comes on the on the back of his exceptional match figures of 9/91 during India's series-equalling 106-run victory over England in the second IND vs ENG Test in Vizag. Bumrah created history as he became the first-ever Indian pacer to claim the top Test ranking.

ALSO READ | Team India could miss out on it's talisman in Rajkot! Star speedster may be rested in 3rd Test match

Advertisement

“The nine-wicket haul saw Bumrah earn Player of the Match honours in the second Test and climb three places on the latest Test rankings for bowlers to claim top spot from teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin - who has held the premier ranking since March last year - managed just three wickets for India in that same match and drops two places to third on the updated rankings for Test bowlers, with South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada maintaining his place in second despite sitting out the Proteas' Test series in New Zealand,” ICC said on it's website. “It is the first time Bumrah has held the top ranking, with the 30-year-old having never been previously higher than third despite a total of 10 five-wicket hauls for his country from 34 Test match appearances. Two of those five-wicket hauls have come in Test matches in 2024 for Bumrah, with the India pacer collecting figures of 6/61 against South Africa in Cape Town at the start of the year and then an equally impressive spel of 6/45 in his most recent appearance against England.” India pacer tops the bowling charts in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the first time 🤩https://t.co/FLqiGNGUTr — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2024

ALSO READ | Bumrah ripped the heart out of England batting line-up: England legend on India star's stellar show

Advertisement

Only three bowlers from India had earlier reached the top of the ICC rankings- R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Bedi and now Bumrah becomes the fourth.

Not just Bumrah, Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal also made a huge climb after his brilliant double century against England. Jaiswal climbed 37 places to 29th on the latest rankings for Test batters with Kane Williamson topping the charts.