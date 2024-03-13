Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:37 IST
IPL 2024 Coaches: From Justin Langer to Stephen Fleming; IPL 2024 coaches and full support staff
Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have welcomed new head coaches, each bringing their unique expertise.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The highly anticipated seventeenth edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, is poised to commence on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings squaring off against southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match. As teams gear up for the upcoming season, both on the field and behind the scenes, significant changes have been witnessed in coaching personnel.
Also Read: 'Virat is the biggest draw': Broad reacts to news of Virat Kohli getting dropped for T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Several franchises have appointed new head coaches and bolstered their coaching staff with specialists in various skills such as batting, fielding, fast bowling, and spin bowling. Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have welcomed new head coaches, each bringing their unique expertise to their respective teams. Furthermore, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have engaged in a strategic swap of bowling coaches.
Here's a comprehensive look at the IPL 2024 coaching lineup:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Andy Flower
Chennai Super Kings: Stephen Fleming
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals: Ricky Ponting
Mumbai Indians: Mark Boucher
Advertisement
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chandrakant Pandit
Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer
Advertisement
Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Sangakkara
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Daniel Vettori
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans: Ashish Nehra
Punjab Kings: Trevor Bayliss
Advertisement
Also Read: 'Do you get any runs outside India? he said..': Jimmy Anderson reveals fiery exchange with Shubman
With seasoned mentors and fresh talent at the helm, IPL 2024 promises to deliver an enthralling spectacle of cricketing prowess and strategic mastery on the field. The BCCI released the schedule for the first 21 games only due to the general elections coming up in India during the same period.
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.