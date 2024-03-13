×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

IPL 2024 Coaches: From Justin Langer to Stephen Fleming; IPL 2024 coaches and full support staff

Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have welcomed new head coaches, each bringing their unique expertise.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
The highly anticipated seventeenth edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, is poised to commence on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings squaring off against southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match. As teams gear up for the upcoming season, both on the field and behind the scenes, significant changes have been witnessed in coaching personnel.

Also Read: 'Virat is the biggest draw': Broad reacts to news of Virat Kohli getting dropped for T20 World Cup

Several franchises have appointed new head coaches and bolstered their coaching staff with specialists in various skills such as batting, fielding, fast bowling, and spin bowling. Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have welcomed new head coaches, each bringing their unique expertise to their respective teams. Furthermore, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have engaged in a strategic swap of bowling coaches.

Here's a comprehensive look at the IPL 2024 coaching lineup:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Andy Flower

Chennai Super Kings: Stephen Fleming

Delhi Capitals: Ricky Ponting

Mumbai Indians: Mark Boucher

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chandrakant Pandit

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer

Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Sangakkara

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Daniel Vettori

Gujarat Titans: Ashish Nehra

Punjab Kings: Trevor Bayliss

Also Read: 'Do you get any runs outside India? he said..': Jimmy Anderson reveals fiery exchange with Shubman

With seasoned mentors and fresh talent at the helm, IPL 2024 promises to deliver an enthralling spectacle of cricketing prowess and strategic mastery on the field. The BCCI released the schedule for the first 21 games only due to the general elections coming up in India during the same period. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

