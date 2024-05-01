Advertisement

The matches in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) are coming in abundance. The Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will square off in match number 49 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai's three-game home stand comes to an end with this game before they travel for away games. Chennai has proven to be formidable at home, so before going on the road, they would be eager to secure another victory there. Conversely, Punjab comes into this game fresh off a historic triumph over Kolkata in which they successfully chased down 262 runs. They have a lot of momentum after pulling off the most successful chase in T20 cricket history, and they want to use that against Chennai. Punjab possesses the timber, having won four of the previous five games. Will Punjab continue to rule?

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Shivam Dube

Vice Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batsmen: Daryl Mitchell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shashank Singh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS Toss Update

The toss for the IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS match will take place on 07:00 PM at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS Weather Report

Accuweather.com states that there is no likelihood of rain in Chennai on April 26. At the beginning of the match, the temperature is probably going to be about 36 degrees Celsius. With a temperature of 34°C, the humidity is also probably going to be about 83%. There will be a maximum wind speed of about 23 km/h, and in the second innings, dew may be very important.

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS Pitch Update

Chennai's surface is usually a spinning wicket, but as the IPL 2024 showed, it can sometimes work in batters' benefit. It will be difficult to defend a par score because of the dew, which will be a major issue. The team that bats first must ensure that they score more than 200 runs in the second inning.

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted XI

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI

Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.