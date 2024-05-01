Advertisement

The IPL has been a clinical zone for several cricketers to hone themselves in the domestic Indian league. With the T20 World Cup slowly coming in and the teams announcing their respective 15-member squad for the T20 tournament, the players who have made the cut will attempt to shine in the franchise and then head to the T20 CWC. Several players who are in India for the IPL will be a part of the ICC T20 Tournament. Ahead of the CWC, LSG head coach Justin Langer has made a surreal comparison of the IPL to the World Cup.

Justin Langer's BOLD comparison speaks numbers as he levels IPL with the CWC

Former Australian cricketer Justin Langer, who is currently in India as the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants, was in awe of how competitive and intense the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been lately. He also compared the cash-rich league to the likes of a Cricket World Cup after LSG's clinical home win over Mumbai Indians at Ekana Sports City.

"I have been blown away by how brilliant this IPL tournament is. It's a bit like a World Cup. There's no easy games, every point is crucial. We see how tight it is on the table.

Australia's Justin Langer reacts after the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Sports City | Image: BCCI



"For us to take those points tonight, really valuable. Most importantly, after our disappointing last loss, I loved how we fought back, and that's a sign of a really good team," said Justin Langer after the match.

The Lucknow Super Giants, with Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul leading as the skipper, have found their winning ways as they secure the sixth win of the 2024 IPL season, they get a step closer to reaching the playoffs race. Lucknow moved up to third place in the IPL standings with their sixth victory in ten games. Conversely, Mumbai lost for the seventh time in ten games.

In their clash against MI, the LSG bowlerd crippled the visitors' top-order, and despite the contributions from Ishan Kishan, Tim David and Nehal Wadhera, they stuttered at 144/7, which was a low-scoring affair in the high-octane IPL 2024 season. The bowlers' outstanding performance was complemented by Marcus Stoinis' cool-headed fifty, which helped the Lucknow Super Giants increase their prospects of making the playoffs. Along on the ride, KL Rahul scored 28 runs off of 22 balls, smashing three fours and a six to put 20 runs past Thushara. MI lost four wickets in the powerplay and created a major hole for themselves by failing to recover well on the bowling end as well.