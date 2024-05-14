Advertisement

In the upcoming T20 clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at Arun Jaitley Stadium, fans can anticipate a thrilling showdown. With star players like David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and KL Rahul in action, the match promises to be a battle of skill and strategy. Both teams boast a formidable lineup, setting the stage for an exciting contest under the floodlights.

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction picks

WICKET KEEPERS

Rishabh Pant ©, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

BATTERS

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Vc), Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni

ALL ROUNDERS

Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

BOWLERS

Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Toss Update

The IPL 2024, DC vs LSG match toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Weather Report

Location: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Weather: Haze

Temperature: 34.1°C

Humidity: 26%

The weather at Arun Jaitley Stadium for the DC vs LSG match is currently hazy with a temperature of 34.1°C and humidity at 26%. Stay hydrated and be prepared for potentially reduced visibility due to the haze.

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Pitch Update

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the DC vs LSG match is a batsmen's paradise, being the flattest and most conducive to batting this season. Batters can expect to dominate the bowlers with aggressive strokes, presenting a nightmarish challenge for the bowlers who must maintain precision and adaptability to stay competitive. Given the pitch conditions, chasing the total would be the wise strategy as the average score is 220, indicating a high-scoring game where bowlers might find it tough to contain the aggressive batting line-ups on a pitch favoring batsmen heavily.

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Predicted Playing XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

LSG: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

IPL 2024, DC vs LSG Full Squad

Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Lucknow Super Kings:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.