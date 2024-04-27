Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals will host the Mumbai Indians in their rematch at the storied Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Match 43 of the IPL 2024 season. After a miserable beginning to the season, the home club has jumped up from the bottom three to take the sixth spot in the rankings. Now let's focus on Mumbai, who have once again lived true to their reputation as slow starters. Delhi has a fantastic chance to capitalize on home advantage and exact revenge on this same opposition, which they lost to earlier in the season. However, Mumbai will undoubtedly make things difficult for them, as we have all seen over the years, as a wounded Mumbai is far more deadly.

IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Gerald Coetzee, Mukesh Kumar

IPL 2024, DC vs MI Toss Update

The IPL 2024, DC vs MI toss will take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium at 03:00 PM

IPL 2024, DC vs MI Weather Report

Accuweather.com states that there is no likelihood of rain in Delhi on April 26. However, be prepared for intense heat since the game is likely to begin with a temperature of about 40 degrees Celsius. It's also probably going to be 50% or so humid. But because of the western disturbance, thunderstorms are anticipated.

IPL 2024, DC vs MI Pitch Update

There have only been two IPL games played at Arun Jaitley Stadium this year. Thanks to batting paradise, 909 runs were scored in 79.1 overs. It is anticipated that batters will benefit similarly from the Kotla pitch. The team batting first has won the last few games played at this location, which highlights the significance of putting up a strong score. The pressure of a run chase persists, keeping the side batting first alert even in situations where chasing is advantageous.

IPL 2024, DC vs MI Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted XI

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2024, DC vs MI Full Squad

Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad

Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (WK), Swastik Chikara, Lizaad Williams

Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka