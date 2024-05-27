Updated May 27th, 2024 at 13:10 IST
IPL 2024: Eight captains have won the IPL title, Who are they? Check entire list of winning skippers
Eight captains have led their teams to IPL victory. The complete list of winning skippers includes notable leaders from various franchises.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.
Also Read: Gambhir & Jay Shah chat fuels speculation over India head coach role
Advertisement
List of teams and captains who have won the IPL trophy since 2008
|Captain
|Number of Titles
|Team
|Year
|Rohit Sharma
|5
|MI
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
|MS Dhoni
|5
|CSK
|2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
|Gautam Gambhir
|2
|KKR
|2012, 2014
|David Warner
|1
|SRH
|2016
|Adam Gilchrist
|1
|DCH
|2009
|Shane Warne
|1
|RR
|2008
|Hardik Pandya
|1
|GT
|2023
|Shreyas Iyer
|1
|KKR
|2024
Year
Winner
Captain
Runner up
Orange Cap (Runs)
Purple cap (Wickets)
Player of the tournament
|2024
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Shreyas Iyer
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|Virat Kohli (741)
|Harshal Patel (24)
|Sunil Narine (Most valuable player)
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|Shubman Gill (890)
|Mohammed Shami (28)
|Shubman Gill (Most valuable player)
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Hardik Pandya
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|Jos Buttler (863)
|Yuzvendra Chahal (27)
|Jos Buttler ( Most valuable player)
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (635)
|Harshal Patel (32)
|Harshal Patel (Most valuable player)
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|KL Rahul (670)
|Kagiso Rabada (30)
|Jofra Archer
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (692)
|Imran Tahir (26)
|Andre Russell
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|Kane Williamson (735)
|Andrew Tye (24)
|Sunil Narine
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|8
|David Warner (641)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)
|Ben Stokes
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|David Warner
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Virat Kohli (973)
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)
|Virat Kohli
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|David Warner (562)
|Dwayne Bravo (26)
|Andre Russell
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kings XI Punjab
|8
|Robin Uthappa (660)
|Mohit Sharma (23)
|Glenn Maxwell
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Rohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Michel Hussey (733)
|Dwayne Bravo (32)
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gautam Gambhir
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|Chris Gayle (733)
|Morne Morkel (25)
|Sunil Narine
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|Chris Gayle (608)
|Lasith Malinga (28)
|Chris Gayle
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|MS Dhoni
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|Sachin Tendulkar (618)
|Pragyan Ojha (21)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Adam Gilchirst
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|8
|Mathew Hayden (572)
|RP Singh (23)
|Adam Gilchrist
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Shane Warner
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|Shaun Marsh (616)
|Sohail Tanvir (22)
|Shane Watson
Also Read: Ambati Rayudu takes veiled dig at Virat Kohli
Advertisement
On Sunday, May 26, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to become the winners of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With their current triumph, KKR has now won three league trophies, having previously won two in 2012 and 2014.
Given that the Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad's former franchise, won the championship in 2009 before the Sun Group took over in 2013, this would have been the city of Hyderabad's third IPL championship. As a result, Kolkata and Hyderabad competed for the third IPL championship in the final.
Advertisement
The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have each won the trophy five times in IPL history. The Gujarat Titans, who won in their first season in 2022, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were the first season champions in 2008, each have one championship.
Under Rohit Sharma's guidance, the Mumbai Indians won every title, and MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to victory. Shane Warne was the only player to win for the Rajasthan Royals, while Hardik Pandya gave the Gujarat Titans their first victory. After leading KKR to two championships in their first two seasons as captain, Gautam Gambhir is currently the team's mentor. Under Adam Gilchrist, the Deccan Chargers claimed their lone championship, but Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, emerged victorious. As a result 8 captains have lifted the IPL trophies so far and it is important to note that the only players to lead their teams to IPL titles are Indian and Australian.
Advertisement
Published May 27th, 2024 at 13:08 IST