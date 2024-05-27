Updated May 27th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

IPL 2024: Eight captains have won the IPL title, Who are they? Check entire list of winning skippers

Eight captains have led their teams to IPL victory. The complete list of winning skippers includes notable leaders from various franchises.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
The IPL Trophy in the 2023 Auction | Image:BCI/IPL
In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

List of teams and captains who have won the IPL trophy since 2008

CaptainNumber of TitlesTeamYear
Rohit Sharma5MI2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
MS Dhoni5CSK2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
Gautam Gambhir2KKR2012, 2014
David WarnerSRH2016
Adam Gilchrist1DCH2009
Shane WarneRR2008
Hardik Pandya1GT2023
Shreyas Iyer1KKR2024

IPL winners list and captain, runner-ups and key stats

Year

Winner

Captain

Runner up

Number of IPL teams

Orange Cap (Runs)

Purple cap (Wickets)

Player of the tournament

2024Kolkata Knight RidersShreyas IyerSunrisers Hyderabad10Virat Kohli (741)Harshal Patel (24)Sunil Narine (Most valuable player)
2023Chennai Super KingsMS DhoniGujarat Titans10Shubman Gill (890)Mohammed Shami (28)Shubman Gill (Most valuable player)
2022Gujarat TitansHardik PandyaRajasthan Royals10Jos Buttler (863)Yuzvendra Chahal (27)Jos Buttler ( Most valuable player)
2021Chennai Super KingsMS DhoniKolkata Knight Riders8Ruturaj Gaikwad (635)Harshal Patel (32)Harshal Patel (Most valuable player)
2020Mumbai IndiansRohit SharmaDelhi Capitals8KL Rahul (670)Kagiso Rabada (30)Jofra Archer
2019Mumbai IndiansRohit SharmaChennai Super Kings8David Warner (692)Imran Tahir (26)Andre Russell
2018Chennai Super KingsMS DhoniSunrisers Hyderabad8Kane Williamson (735)Andrew Tye (24)Sunil Narine
2017Mumbai IndiansRohit SharmaRising Pune Supergiants8David Warner (641)Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26)Ben Stokes
2016Sunrisers HyderabadDavid WarnerRoyal Challengers Bangalore8Virat Kohli (973)Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23)Virat Kohli
2015Mumbai IndiansRohit SharmaChennai Super Kings8David Warner (562)Dwayne Bravo (26)Andre Russell
2014Kolkata Knight RidersGautam GambhirKings XI Punjab8Robin Uthappa (660)Mohit Sharma (23)Glenn Maxwell
2013Mumbai IndiansRohit SharmaChennai Super Kings9Michel Hussey (733)Dwayne Bravo (32)Shane Watson
2012Kolkata Knight RidersGautam GambhirChennai Super Kings9Chris Gayle (733)Morne Morkel (25)Sunil Narine
2011Chennai Super KingsMS DhoniRoyal Challengers Bangalore10Chris Gayle (608)Lasith Malinga (28)Chris Gayle
2010Chennai Super KingsMS DhoniMumbai Indians8Sachin Tendulkar (618)Pragyan Ojha (21)Sachin Tendulkar
2009Deccan ChargersAdam GilchirstRoyal Challengers Bangalore8Mathew Hayden (572)RP Singh (23)Adam Gilchrist
2008Rajasthan RoyalsShane WarnerChennai Super Kings8Shaun Marsh (616)Sohail Tanvir (22)Shane Watson

On Sunday, May 26, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to become the winners of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With their current triumph, KKR has now won three league trophies, having previously won two in 2012 and 2014.

Given that the Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad's former franchise, won the championship in 2009 before the Sun Group took over in 2013, this would have been the city of Hyderabad's third IPL championship. As a result, Kolkata and Hyderabad competed for the third IPL championship in the final.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have each won the trophy five times in IPL history. The Gujarat Titans, who won in their first season in 2022, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were the first season champions in 2008, each have one championship.

Under Rohit Sharma's guidance, the Mumbai Indians won every title, and MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to victory. Shane Warne was the only player to win for the Rajasthan Royals, while Hardik Pandya gave the Gujarat Titans their first victory. After leading KKR to two championships in their first two seasons as captain, Gautam Gambhir is currently the team's mentor. Under Adam Gilchrist, the Deccan Chargers claimed their lone championship, but Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, emerged victorious. As a result 8 captains have lifted the IPL trophies so far and it is important to note that the only players to lead their teams to IPL titles are Indian and Australian.

