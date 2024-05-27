Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

List of teams and captains who have won the IPL trophy since 2008

Captain Number of Titles Team Year Rohit Sharma 5 MI 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 MS Dhoni 5 CSK 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023 Gautam Gambhir 2 KKR 2012, 2014 David Warner 1 SRH 2016 Adam Gilchrist 1 DCH 2009 Shane Warne 1 RR 2008 Hardik Pandya 1 GT 2023 Shreyas Iyer 1 KKR 2024

On Sunday, May 26, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to become the winners of the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With their current triumph, KKR has now won three league trophies, having previously won two in 2012 and 2014.

Given that the Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad's former franchise, won the championship in 2009 before the Sun Group took over in 2013, this would have been the city of Hyderabad's third IPL championship. As a result, Kolkata and Hyderabad competed for the third IPL championship in the final.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have each won the trophy five times in IPL history. The Gujarat Titans, who won in their first season in 2022, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were the first season champions in 2008, each have one championship.

Under Rohit Sharma's guidance, the Mumbai Indians won every title, and MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to victory. Shane Warne was the only player to win for the Rajasthan Royals, while Hardik Pandya gave the Gujarat Titans their first victory. After leading KKR to two championships in their first two seasons as captain, Gautam Gambhir is currently the team's mentor. Under Adam Gilchrist, the Deccan Chargers claimed their lone championship, but Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, emerged victorious. As a result 8 captains have lifted the IPL trophies so far and it is important to note that the only players to lead their teams to IPL titles are Indian and Australian.