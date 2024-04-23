Advertisement

Things went from bad to worse for Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians slumped to a nine wicket defeat at the hands or Rajasthan Royals in match 38 of IPL 2024.

As Hardik Pandya addressed the loss, former South African cricketer Dale Steyn has blasted Mumbai Indians skipper for not being honest in his post match comments and making the same dumb statements.

After MI got hammered by RR, Hardik Pandya in his post match presentation said, “After the game, it's not the right time to go to the players, everyone is professional, they know their roles. What we can do is learn from this game and the mistakes which we have made, rectify it and make sure that we don't make it. Progression is very important. Within the team, individually, we will have to accept our flaws and maybe work on those”

These comments left Dale Steyn Irate as he thought it was high time the Mumbai Indians skipper left his fake smile and the usual statements behind and called out the real problems Mumbai Indians are facing.

Steyn took to X to state that the lack of honesty and the safe statements were nonsense. Steyn wasn't also pleased with Hardik Pandya's casual approach and jovial body language post the defeat.

“I really look forward to the day players might say what’s honestly on their mind. Instead we some how dumbed ourselves and our minds into saying the usual safe thing, lose the next game, smile and then repeat that nonsense again,” posted Dale Steyn on X.

While Dale Steyn did not necessarily take Hardik Pandya's name, he indirectly ripped apart Hardik Pandya by pinpointing certain personality traits which people have been noticing about Hardik Pandya.

I really look forward to the day players might say what's honestly on their mind. Instead we some how dumbed ourselves and our minds into saying the usual safe thing, lose the next game, smile and then repeat that nonsense again. 🙄



PS. Qdk, I love you — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62)

Hardik Pandya's first stint as captain of the Mumbai Indians is turning out to be far from ideal as aside from all the criticism and controversy, the results are not arriving on the pitch.

Mumbai Indians have lost 5 out of their first 8 games and are sitting at the seventh spot in the table with just 6 points.

Up next for the Mumbai Indians will be a match against Delhi Capitals on Satuday.

